Story highlights

Andy Murray knighted in New Year's Honors

Knighthood caps amazing year for world No. 1

CNN  — 

A monumental year for Andy Murray just got even bigger – the tennis world No.1 has been knighted in Britain’s 2017 New Year’s Honors List.

The traditional list overseen by the UK government recognizes the achievements and service of “extraordinary” people and 2016 certainly has been an extraordinary year for Murray.

The 29-year-old ended the season as world No.1 for the first time, toppling Novak Djokovic – who had held the top spot since July 2014.

Murray had a golden summer, winning his second Wimbledon title in July and then claiming his second Olympic gold at the Rio Games in August.

Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates defeating Milos Raonic of Canada in their men's singles semi final on day seven of the ATP World Tour Finals at O2 Arena on November 19 in London, England.
Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates defeating Milos Raonic of Canada in their men's singles semi final on day seven of the ATP World Tour Finals at O2 Arena on November 19 in London, England.
Julian Finney/Getty Images
video

Djokovic vs. Murray: The race for No. 1

Last, but not least, Murray and his wife Kim also became parents with the birth of daughter Sophia in February, just days after he played in the Australian Open final.

CNN’s Open Court presenter Pat Cash says there is more to come from “Sir Andy Murray” in 2017: “One of my predictions is that he will be No. 1 for quite a while next year. He’ll be pushed but for the majority of the year he will be No. 1.

“I also think he’ll win the French Open. He’s desperate to win that one and I think he’ll grab it.”

It was not quite the start to 2017 that Murray wanted when he lost his first match 7-6(4) 6-4 to Belgian David Goffin at an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi, Friday.

Another multiple Olympic gold medalist, Mo Farah, also received a knighthood after defending his 5,000-meter and 10,000m track titles in Rio.

ctw.thomas.farah.olympic.champion _00000128.jpg
ctw.thomas.farah.olympic.champion _00000128.jpg
video

Journey of an Olympic champion

The distance runner, who came to the UK from Somalia at the age of eight, was forced to deny doping allegations in 2015 after it emerged he missed two drugs tests in the buildup to London 2012.

Jessica Ennis, who added heptathlon silver to London gold in Rio before retiring, was made a dame (the highest accolade for women) along with Olympic rowing gold medalist Katherine Grainger.

Equestrian Lee Pearson was also knighted for his achievement of winning 11 gold medals at five Paralympic Games.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly referred to Katherine Grainger as Helen Grainger.