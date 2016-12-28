Breaking News

Nutrition, fitness experts share their own New Year's resolutions

By Kathleen Mulpeter, Health.com

Updated 4:21 PM ET, Tue March 13, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Why just brag that you went to the gym for 30 minutes when you can rattle off the number of calories you burned, steps taken or stairs climbed? A fitness tracker, with its heart rate monitor, accelerometer and other sensors, gives your giftee the power to closely monitor their activity levels and set new personal bests. The &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.fitbit.com/chargehr&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Fitbit Charge HR&lt;/a&gt; and &lt;a href=&quot;https://jawbone.com/store/buy/up2&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jawbone UP2&lt;/a&gt;, pictured, have drawn praise for accuracy and simplicity, and will set you back $149.95 and $99.99, respectively.
Photos: Gifts for a healthier, happier new year
Get moving: Fitness trackersWhy just brag that you went to the gym for 30 minutes when you can rattle off the number of calories you burned, steps taken or stairs climbed? A fitness tracker, with its heart rate monitor, accelerometer and other sensors, gives your giftee the power to closely monitor their activity levels and set new personal bests. The Fitbit Charge HR and Jawbone UP2, pictured, have drawn praise for accuracy and simplicity, and will set you back $149.95 and $99.99, respectively.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
You can help that special someone stick to their New Year&#39;s resolution to stay fit by having a care package of healthy snacks and other motivating goodies shipped to them every month. Options and prices abound, but one popular subscription box service is &lt;a href=&quot;http://stridebox.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;StrideBox&lt;/a&gt;, geared to runners and other athletes. A three or six-month gift subscription costs $50 or $90. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.mysubscriptionaddiction.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;My Subscription Addiction&lt;/a&gt; has plenty of other ideas for those resolving to lose weight or eat healthy.
Photos: Gifts for a healthier, happier new year
Stay fit: Subscription servicesYou can help that special someone stick to their New Year's resolution to stay fit by having a care package of healthy snacks and other motivating goodies shipped to them every month. Options and prices abound, but one popular subscription box service is StrideBox, geared to runners and other athletes. A three or six-month gift subscription costs $50 or $90. My Subscription Addiction has plenty of other ideas for those resolving to lose weight or eat healthy.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
It is easier to get pumped up for a workout when you have a shiny new home gym. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.bowflex.com/bowflex-home-gyms-us/bowflex.jsp&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bowflex&lt;/a&gt; is a popular home gym. Prices start around $350 for the classic PR100 Home Gym, which gives users about 30 upper and lower body exercises. For Santas with deeper pockets, there is the Revolution Home Gym for $2,500, which offers 90 exercises and has newer resistance technology that makes for easier use.
Photos: Gifts for a healthier, happier new year
Work out regularly: Home gymIt is easier to get pumped up for a workout when you have a shiny new home gym. Bowflex is a popular home gym. Prices start around $350 for the classic PR100 Home Gym, which gives users about 30 upper and lower body exercises. For Santas with deeper pockets, there is the Revolution Home Gym for $2,500, which offers 90 exercises and has newer resistance technology that makes for easier use.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
Those big plans to eat healthier in the new year can fall away as the pace of life picks up. With this nifty gadget, the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.oster.com/deals/volume-discount/oster-blend-n-go-my-blend-blender-blue/BLSTPB-WBL-000.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Oster Blend-N-Go My Blend Blender&lt;/a&gt;, the object of your gifting affection can blend a healthy shake or smoothie in a BPA-free sports bottle that doubles as a to-go cup. The four-part appliance goes for about $25.
Photos: Gifts for a healthier, happier new year
Eat healthier: Blend up a snackThose big plans to eat healthier in the new year can fall away as the pace of life picks up. With this nifty gadget, the Oster Blend-N-Go My Blend Blender, the object of your gifting affection can blend a healthy shake or smoothie in a BPA-free sports bottle that doubles as a to-go cup. The four-part appliance goes for about $25.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
An e-book reader may help motivate that special someone who vows to read more in the new year, especially if they also want to travel more (both are popular resolutions). An 8-ounce device can hold an impressive library of hundreds to thousands of books. There&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.amazon.com/b/?ie=UTF8&amp;node=6669702011&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Amazon&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; high-end Kindle Voyage, pictured, for about $200 or the more affordable classic Kindle or &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.barnesandnoble.com/b/nook-books/_/N-8qa&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Barnes &amp;amp; Noble Nook&lt;/a&gt; Glowlight, for $50 and $100 respectively.
Photos: Gifts for a healthier, happier new year
Read more: E-book readerAn e-book reader may help motivate that special someone who vows to read more in the new year, especially if they also want to travel more (both are popular resolutions). An 8-ounce device can hold an impressive library of hundreds to thousands of books. There's Amazon's high-end Kindle Voyage, pictured, for about $200 or the more affordable classic Kindle or Barnes & Noble Nook Glowlight, for $50 and $100 respectively.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
That New Year&#39;s resolution to stress less can be so much easier said than done, but coloring -- yes, the kind with crayons and coloring books -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/21/living/feat-adult-coloring-books/&quot;&gt;might facilitate relaxation&lt;/a&gt;. Offer your stress-stricken loved one a coloring book for adults, which range from around $7 to $13, or order a monthly subscription to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.doodl.club/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Doodl.club&lt;/a&gt;, which will get them books with wacky designs by artists such as Jim Stoten, for $7 a month.
Photos: Gifts for a healthier, happier new year
Reduce stress: Coloring booksThat New Year's resolution to stress less can be so much easier said than done, but coloring -- yes, the kind with crayons and coloring books -- might facilitate relaxation. Offer your stress-stricken loved one a coloring book for adults, which range from around $7 to $13, or order a monthly subscription to Doodl.club, which will get them books with wacky designs by artists such as Jim Stoten, for $7 a month.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
Many of us resolve to enjoy life more in the new year, and for many of us that starts with a better night&#39;s sleep. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.lsgc.com/products/good-night-sleep-better-led-lamp-bulb?variant=1234091904&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The Good Night Biological LED Lamp bulb&lt;/a&gt; by Lighting Science sells for $39.95. It filters out blue light, which can disrupt sleep and throw off your biological clock. Plug the bulb in your bedside lamp for a more calming nighttime environment -- and for even better ambiance, turn off blue-light emitting TVs and smartphone, too.
Photos: Gifts for a healthier, happier new year
Sleep better: Smart lightbulbsMany of us resolve to enjoy life more in the new year, and for many of us that starts with a better night's sleep. The Good Night Biological LED Lamp bulb by Lighting Science sells for $39.95. It filters out blue light, which can disrupt sleep and throw off your biological clock. Plug the bulb in your bedside lamp for a more calming nighttime environment -- and for even better ambiance, turn off blue-light emitting TVs and smartphone, too.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
If your family has resolved to spend more time together -- or you have resolved that for them! -- family game night can be just the ticket. Spice things up with twists on old favorites. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.otb-games.com/games/quick-games/run-wild/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Run Wild&lt;/a&gt;, $10, is a riff on the card game Uno! &lt;a href=&quot;http://telestrations.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Telestrations&lt;/a&gt;, $20 to $40, is a creative take on Pictionary, and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.otb-games.com/games/party-games/word-on-the-street/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Word on the Street&lt;/a&gt;, $30, is a team-based game similar to Scrabble.
Photos: Gifts for a healthier, happier new year
Spend time with family: Great gamesIf your family has resolved to spend more time together -- or you have resolved that for them! -- family game night can be just the ticket. Spice things up with twists on old favorites. Run Wild, $10, is a riff on the card game Uno! Telestrations, $20 to $40, is a creative take on Pictionary, and Word on the Street, $30, is a team-based game similar to Scrabble.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
Those resolutions to stay in better touch with friends in the new year can quickly be forgot, just like old acquaintances. A great bottle of wine can be just the excuse needed for a get-together. Through &lt;a href=&quot;https://clubw.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Club W&lt;/a&gt;, you can gift that special someone three bottles of wine of their choosing for a total of $50 -- just hope that they don&#39;t pick some that are so good they don&#39;t want to share!
Photos: Gifts for a healthier, happier new year
Celebrate more: WineThose resolutions to stay in better touch with friends in the new year can quickly be forgot, just like old acquaintances. A great bottle of wine can be just the excuse needed for a get-together. Through Club W, you can gift that special someone three bottles of wine of their choosing for a total of $50 -- just hope that they don't pick some that are so good they don't want to share!
Hide Caption
9 of 11
Perhaps the hardest resolution of all is to quit smoking. You can support your loved one through the gift of a membership to the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ffsonline.org/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;American Lung Association&#39;s Freedom From Smoking Online&lt;/a&gt;, which gives them access to tools for making a quit plan and an online community of fellow quitters. Membership costs $15 for three months, or $40 for a year, and they can be started at any time.
Photos: Gifts for a healthier, happier new year
Quit smoking: Tools to helpPerhaps the hardest resolution of all is to quit smoking. You can support your loved one through the gift of a membership to the American Lung Association's Freedom From Smoking Online, which gives them access to tools for making a quit plan and an online community of fellow quitters. Membership costs $15 for three months, or $40 for a year, and they can be started at any time.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
If your giftee is really serious about their resolution to get organized, &quot;The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up,&quot; the best-selling book by &lt;a href=&quot;http://tidyingup.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;decluttering wiz Marie Kondo&lt;/a&gt;, will lead them through it. It prescribes strategies for clearing all the unnecessary items out of your home once and for all. At about $10 a book, that is gift money well spent!
Photos: Gifts for a healthier, happier new year
Get organized: A guide to tidyingIf your giftee is really serious about their resolution to get organized, "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," the best-selling book by decluttering wiz Marie Kondo, will lead them through it. It prescribes strategies for clearing all the unnecessary items out of your home once and for all. At about $10 a book, that is gift money well spent!
Hide Caption
11 of 11
02 new years resolution gift guide01 new years resolution gift guide03 new years resolution gift guide04 new years resolution gift guide05 new years resolution gift guide06 new years resolution gift guide07 new years resolution gift guide08 new years resolution gift guide09 new years resolution gift guide10 new years resolution gift guide11 new years resolution gift guide

Story highlights

  • 18 wellness influencers offer their self-improvement goals for 2017
  • They're being more mindful, carving out time for themselves and working out a little less

Eat better, join a gym, drink more water, get eight hours of sleep every night ... many of the most popular New Year's resolutions are focused on living a healthier, more balanced life. But what do those people who are already extremely healthy (in fact, it's their job to be) want to improve upon? We polled 18 wellness influencers, from nutritionists to celebrity trainers to healthy start-up founders, to find out what their self-improvement goals are for the upcoming year. From being more mindful to carving out time for themselves to working out a little less (if only we all had that problem), here are their resolutions for 2017.

21 New Year's Resolutions You'll Actually Keep

Embrace mindfulness and live in the now

    "Be even more mindful with the words I use, making sure they are influential in a positive, hopeful, and inspiring way; not just for the clients I train, but for everyone I interact with, including myself."
    10 questions you asked Dr. Google this year
    10 questions you asked Dr. Google this year
    —Tanya Becker, co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Physique57
    Read More
    "Furthering my meditation practice. I find that mindfulness not only allows me to react more calmly in stressful situations, but it also helps me feel happier overall and more in the moment, whether I'm eating, being active, or spending time with my hubby and pets."
    —Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD, Health's contributing nutrition editor
    "I resolve to listen closer, breathe deeper, and be more present. I hope to think less and risk more. And while focusing on all these things, I hope to empower others to do the same. I'm very excited for 2017!"
    —Olivia Young, founder of box + flow
    "My New Year's resolution is to commit -- to be more instinctual and trust my gut. To work harder, and to live in the now."
    —Derek DeGrazio, celebrity trainer and managing partner at Barry's Bootcamp Miami
    13 New Year's Resolutions You Shouldn't Make

    Pay it forward

    "My New Year's resolution is to advocate on more result-oriented ways and less social ways to educate and support people's lives. This is an important year in health and I feel a strong commitment to providing people tools that help them invest in their health and their futures. I feel that the trends in fitness will be taking a backseat to people wanting life-long solutions that pay it forward in a really meaningful way."
    Your new year&#39;s sex resolution: Be less spontaneous
    Your new year's sex resolution: Be less spontaneous
    —Tracy Anderson, Health contributing fitness editor, celebrity fitness trainer, and founder of the Tracy Anderson Method
    "To do a random act of kindness every day. [It] forces you to think about how you can be more compassionate all day, so you can realize the perfect moment to act on it."
    —Danielle DuBoise, co-founder of SAKARA LIFE

    Carve out more personal time

    "I want to make sure to spend more quality time with my closest friends and call my mom and sister more often. I'm going to work on improving my cooking skills. Professionally, I'm going to hire an assistant. And physically, I'm going to take more rest days. I'm on my feet working six out of seven days a week. I'd like to change that to five days a week."
    —Lacey Stone, celebrity trainer and founder of Lacey Stone Fitness
    Why New Year&#39;s may be the worst day to start a new workout routine
    Why New Year's may be the worst day to start a new workout routine
    "Put more 'me' time on the calendar. It can be difficult to manage the work/life balance when you own a business because you're emotionally invested. This year, I'm going to make more of an effort to put the computer away and take time for myself."
    —Tracy Carlinsky, founder of Brooklyn Bodyburn
    "I am so busy and pulled in so many directions -- single parent to twin girls, business owner -- I don't take enough time to decompress. I know doing so will make me more grounded, balanced, and ultimately more productive."
    —David Kirsch, celebrity fitness and wellness expert
    28 New Year's Resolutions to Look and Feel Better

    Schedule in restorative workouts

    "Take it down a notch! As a fitness pro, I often push myself as hard as possible in every. single. workout, choosing the most advanced poses or sequences. Movement is my 'drug of choice' and I'm working on sometimes allowing that movement to be peaceful or restorative rather than only the most intense."
    —Amy Jordan, founder and CEO of WundaBar Pilates
    21 achievable New Year&#39;s resolutions for your health
    21 achievable New Year's resolutions for your health
    "Being an athlete -- specifically a boxer and a runner -- my body is always tight, and I often don't take much time to stretch and recover, as I'm in a go-go-go mentality. I want to try out new yoga classes a few times a week and get into my own stretching routine so I can feel better doing what I love."
    —Ashley Guarrasi, founding trainer of Rumble Boxing

    Stress less

    "Learn to only focus on controlling the things I can control. Too often we stress about things we really can't control, and it just makes us put unnecessary worry and pressure on ourselves."
    —Skylar Diggins, Dallas Wings guard

    Fuel up the right way

    "Be more mindful of how I'm fueling my body. Being 38 years old, it's getting harder to bounce back from eating badly consecutive days in a row. My goal is to incorporate a more Paleo-based way of eating, with lots of chicken and fish!"
    —Alonzo Wilson, founder of Tone House
    "Most resolutions focus on things to cut out. Here's what I plan to add more of in 2017: more colorful veggies on half of my plate, more outdoor workouts, and more books (for fun!)."
    Healthy New Year&#39;s resolutions aren&#39;t just for adults
    Healthy New Year's resolutions aren't just for adults
    —Erika Horowitz MS, RDN
    "I like to set my New Year's resolution to be realistic and achievable, so my nutrition plan is based on the 80/20 rule: stick to the Ketogenic diet six days a week, and one day a week splurge with my cheat food of choice (rhymes with "rasta")."
    —Ross Franklin, CEO and founder of PureGreen Cold Pressed Juice
    57 Ways to Lose Weight Forever, According to Science

    Take a risk and try new things

    "Trying new sports and workout classes. I want to break out of my comfort zone a bit more! I've never been rock climbing or snow skiing, so I'd like to try those. I would also like to make more of an effort to prioritize recovery. I work out hard and throw around some pretty heavy weights. Somewhere along the line I've started to skimp on stretching, foam rolling, and resting. Not okay!"
    —Melody Scharff, instructor at the Fhitting Room
    Follow CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    "I'm going to find a better balance between my strength training, mobility, and Jiu Jitsu. I tend to hyper focus on one type of training and my body needs the variety to perform and feel optimal. I'm committed to sitting down before the new year and re-structuring my schedule to reach my goals. If you don't plan, it won't happen!"
    —Ashley Borden, celebrity fitness trainer
    "Although I work out (and I'm lucky to LOVE working out), my exercise was all over the place in 2016 and I want to take it up a notch in 2017. This includes getting in a few races, planning a few hiking trips, and being consistent with four intense workouts a week."
    —Keri Glassman, MS, RD, CDN, and founder of Nutritious Life and the Nutrition School