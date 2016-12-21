Breaking News

Jeff Sessions Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 12:38 PM ET, Thu May 31, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jeff Sessions became US attorney general this year after serving as a Republican senator from Alabama. He began as a lawyer in Alabama in 1973, served as assistant US attorney for the Southern District of Alabama and as Alabama attorney general before being elected to the Senate in 1996. Click through to read more about his life and career.
Photos: The life and career of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Jeff Sessions became US attorney general this year after serving as a Republican senator from Alabama. He began as a lawyer in Alabama in 1973, served as assistant US attorney for the Southern District of Alabama and as Alabama attorney general before being elected to the Senate in 1996. Click through to read more about his life and career.
Hide Caption
1 of 28
Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III was born in Selma, Alabama, on December 24, 1946.
Photos: The life and career of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III was born in Selma, Alabama, on December 24, 1946.
Hide Caption
2 of 28
Sessions became an Eagle Scout as a young man. He also served in the US Army Reserve from 1973-1986.
Photos: The life and career of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Sessions became an Eagle Scout as a young man. He also served in the US Army Reserve from 1973-1986.
Hide Caption
3 of 28
Sessions and his wife, Mary Blackshear, met when he was a college freshman. He received his bachelor&#39;s from Huntingdon College in Alabama.
Photos: The life and career of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Sessions and his wife, Mary Blackshear, met when he was a college freshman. He received his bachelor's from Huntingdon College in Alabama.
Hide Caption
4 of 28
Sessions, then a US attorney, is questioned in 1986 by the Senate Judiciary Committee after he was nominated by President Ronald Reagan to be a judge in the US District Court for the Southern District of Alabama. Sessions&#39; nomination was rejected.
Photos: The life and career of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Sessions, then a US attorney, is questioned in 1986 by the Senate Judiciary Committee after he was nominated by President Ronald Reagan to be a judge in the US District Court for the Southern District of Alabama. Sessions' nomination was rejected.
Hide Caption
5 of 28
Sessions became Alabama attorney general in 1995. Here, he greets supporters in Mobile, Alabama, in 1996 while seeking the Republican nomination for the US Senate.
Photos: The life and career of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Sessions became Alabama attorney general in 1995. Here, he greets supporters in Mobile, Alabama, in 1996 while seeking the Republican nomination for the US Senate.
Hide Caption
6 of 28
Senator-elect Sessions at the GOP conference on December 5, 1996.
Photos: The life and career of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Senator-elect Sessions at the GOP conference on December 5, 1996.
Hide Caption
7 of 28
Sessions checks in on some Alabama delegates to the 2004 GOP presidential nominating convention in New York. The delegates took time out from the convention to volunteer at the Holy Apostle Soup Kitchen.
Photos: The life and career of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Sessions checks in on some Alabama delegates to the 2004 GOP presidential nominating convention in New York. The delegates took time out from the convention to volunteer at the Holy Apostle Soup Kitchen.
Hide Caption
8 of 28
Sessions and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, confer during a Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Alberto R. Gonzales in January 2005. President George W. Bush nominated Gonzales to be attorney general.
Photos: The life and career of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Sessions and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, confer during a Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Alberto R. Gonzales in January 2005. President George W. Bush nominated Gonzales to be attorney general.
Hide Caption
9 of 28
President George W. Bush joins Sessions at a 2007 Republican fundraiser for Session in Mobile, Alabama. Sessions was re-elected to the Senate in 2008.
Photos: The life and career of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
President George W. Bush joins Sessions at a 2007 Republican fundraiser for Session in Mobile, Alabama. Sessions was re-elected to the Senate in 2008.
Hide Caption
10 of 28
Sessions during a congressional hearing in 2008. He served on the Senate Budget, Judiciary, Armed Services, and Environment and Public Works committees.
Photos: The life and career of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Sessions during a congressional hearing in 2008. He served on the Senate Budget, Judiciary, Armed Services, and Environment and Public Works committees.
Hide Caption
11 of 28
Sessions meets with Supreme Court nominee Sonia Sotomayor. He voted against her nomination, which was made be President Barack Obama.
Photos: The life and career of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Sessions meets with Supreme Court nominee Sonia Sotomayor. He voted against her nomination, which was made be President Barack Obama.
Hide Caption
12 of 28
Sessions speaks to reporters in 2009. He is accompanied by Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, left, and Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee.
Photos: The life and career of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Sessions speaks to reporters in 2009. He is accompanied by Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, left, and Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee.
Hide Caption
13 of 28
Obama Supreme Court nominee Elena Kagan greets Sessions in 2010 while Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, looks on. Sessions voted against Kagan&#39;s nomination.
Photos: The life and career of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Obama Supreme Court nominee Elena Kagan greets Sessions in 2010 while Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, looks on. Sessions voted against Kagan's nomination.
Hide Caption
14 of 28
Leahy and Sessions at Kagan&#39;s confirmation hearings in 2010. Kagan was nominated by President Barack Obama.
Photos: The life and career of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Leahy and Sessions at Kagan's confirmation hearings in 2010. Kagan was nominated by President Barack Obama.
Hide Caption
15 of 28
Sessions and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, look at a copy of the 2013 budget during a news conference on Capitol Hill in February 2012. Obama&#39;s 2013 proposed budget was criticized by Republicans.
Photos: The life and career of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Sessions and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, look at a copy of the 2013 budget during a news conference on Capitol Hill in February 2012. Obama's 2013 proposed budget was criticized by Republicans.
Hide Caption
16 of 28
From left: First lady Michelle Obama, President Barack Obama and Sessions pray during the 2013 National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.
Photos: The life and career of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
From left: First lady Michelle Obama, President Barack Obama and Sessions pray during the 2013 National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.
Hide Caption
17 of 28
Sessions speaks about Obama&#39;s executive order on immigration policy during a news conference in December 2014 with a delegation from the National Sheriffs Association. Obama&#39;s executive order came after congressional Democrats and Republicans failed to reach consensus on immigration laws.
Photos: The life and career of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Sessions speaks about Obama's executive order on immigration policy during a news conference in December 2014 with a delegation from the National Sheriffs Association. Obama's executive order came after congressional Democrats and Republicans failed to reach consensus on immigration laws.
Hide Caption
18 of 28
On February 28, 2016, in Madison, Alabama, Sessions becomes the first senator to endorse Donald Trump for president.
Photos: The life and career of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
On February 28, 2016, in Madison, Alabama, Sessions becomes the first senator to endorse Donald Trump for president.
Hide Caption
19 of 28
In July 2016, Sessions talks with reporters after a meeting with then-presidential candidate Trump and the Senate Republican Conference at the National Republican Senatorial Committee headquarters in Washington. Sessions was one of several Republicans being talked about as Trump&#39;s vice presidential running mate.
Photos: The life and career of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
In July 2016, Sessions talks with reporters after a meeting with then-presidential candidate Trump and the Senate Republican Conference at the National Republican Senatorial Committee headquarters in Washington. Sessions was one of several Republicans being talked about as Trump's vice presidential running mate.
Hide Caption
20 of 28
Sessions wears a &quot;Make Mexico Great Again Also&quot; hat before a Trump speech during a campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in August 2016.
Photos: The life and career of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Sessions wears a "Make Mexico Great Again Also" hat before a Trump speech during a campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in August 2016.
Hide Caption
21 of 28
Sessions nominates Trump to be the Republican nominee for president at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 19, 2016.
Photos: The life and career of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Sessions nominates Trump to be the Republican nominee for president at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 19, 2016.
Hide Caption
22 of 28
Sessions listens in October 2016 as then-candidate Trump speaks during a national security meeting with advisers at Trump Tower in New York. Sessions was one of Trump&#39;s closest and most consistent allies.
Photos: The life and career of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Sessions listens in October 2016 as then-candidate Trump speaks during a national security meeting with advisers at Trump Tower in New York. Sessions was one of Trump's closest and most consistent allies.
Hide Caption
23 of 28
Donald Trump Jr. and Sessions at a dinner in Washington in January 2017.
Photos: The life and career of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Donald Trump Jr. and Sessions at a dinner in Washington in January 2017.
Hide Caption
24 of 28
Sessions, then attorney general-designate, and his wife, Mary Blackshear Sessions, arrive for Trump&#39;s January 20, 2017, presidential inauguration.
Photos: The life and career of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Sessions, then attorney general-designate, and his wife, Mary Blackshear Sessions, arrive for Trump's January 20, 2017, presidential inauguration.
Hide Caption
25 of 28
Vice President Mike Pence swears in Sessions as attorney general while Sessions&#39; wife and President Trump look on in the Oval Office on February 9, 2017. Sessions was approved after a contentious battle along party lines.
Photos: The life and career of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Vice President Mike Pence swears in Sessions as attorney general while Sessions' wife and President Trump look on in the Oval Office on February 9, 2017. Sessions was approved after a contentious battle along party lines.
Hide Caption
26 of 28
On March 2, 2017, Sessions pauses during a news conference at the Justice Department where he said he would recuse himself from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. On July 19, Trump told The New York Times he wished Sessions hadn&#39;t made the recusal.
Photos: The life and career of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
On March 2, 2017, Sessions pauses during a news conference at the Justice Department where he said he would recuse himself from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. On July 19, Trump told The New York Times he wished Sessions hadn't made the recusal.
Hide Caption
27 of 28
Sessions arrives on June 13, 2017, to testify at a Senate intelligence committee hearing about meetings he had with Russians during the Trump presidential campaign. Sessions called the Russia collusion claim a &quot;detestable lie.&quot;
Photos: The life and career of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Sessions arrives on June 13, 2017, to testify at a Senate intelligence committee hearing about meetings he had with Russians during the Trump presidential campaign. Sessions called the Russia collusion claim a "detestable lie."
Hide Caption
28 of 28
01 jeff sessions life and career gallery02 jeff sessions life and career gallery03 jeff sessions life and career gallery04 jeff sessions life and career gallery05 jeff sessions life and career gallery RESTRICTED06 jeff sessions life and career gallery07 jeff sessions life and career gallery RESTRICTED08 jeff sessions life and career gallery09 jeff sessions life and career gallery10 jeff sessions life and career gallery11 jeff sessions life and career gallery RESTRICTED12 jeff sessions life and career gallery13 jeff sessions life and career gallery14 jeff sessions life and career gallery15 jeff sessions life and career gallery RESTRICTED16 jeff sessions life and career gallery17 jeff sessions life and career gallery RESTRICTED18 jeff sessions life and career gallery RESTRICTED19 jeff sessions life and career gallery RESTRICTED20 jeff sessions life and career gallery21 jeff sessions life and career gallery22 jeff sessions life and career gallery23 jeff sessions life and career gallery24 jeff sessions life and career gallery25 jeff sessions life and career gallery26 jeff sessions life and career gallery27 jeff sessions life and career gallery28 jeff sessions life and career gallery RESTRICTED

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Jeff Sessions, US attorney general and former Republican senator of Alabama.

Personal:
Birth date: December 24, 1946
Birth place: Selma, Alabama
Birth name: Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III
    Father: Jefferson Beauregard Sessions Jr., business owner
    Read More
    Mother: Abbie (Powe) Sessions
    Marriage: Mary Blackshear Sessions (1969-present)
    Children: Mary Abigail, Ruth and Samuel
    Education: Huntingdon College, B.A., 1969; University of Alabama, J.D., 1973
    Military service: US Army Reserve, 1973-1986, Captain
    Religion: Methodist
    Other Facts:
    Is an Eagle Scout.
    Served on the Senate Budget, Judiciary, Armed Services, and Environment and Public Works Committees.
    Voted against both of President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominees, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
    Supported building fencing along the US border, saying in 2006 that "good fences make good neighbors."
    Was opponent of the 2013 "Gang of Eight" immigration reform bill.
    Timeline:
    1973-1975 -     Practices law in Alabama.
    1975-1977 - Assistant US Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama.
    1981-1993 - US Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama.
    1986 - President Ronald Reagan nominates Sessions to become a federal judge. The Senate Judiciary Committee opposes the nomination following testimony that Sessions made racist remarks and called the NAACP and ACLU "un-American."
    1995-1997- Alabama Attorney General. During this time, an Alabama judge accuses Sessions of prosecutorial misconduct related to the handling of evidence in a case but ultimately, Sessions is not disciplined for ethics violations.
    1996 - Elected to the US Senate. Re-elected in 2002, 2008 and 2014.
    1997-February 2017 - Republican senator representing Alabama.
    February 2, 2009 - Votes in favor of the confirmation of Eric Holder as attorney general.
    April 23, 2015 - Votes against the confirmation of Loretta Lynch as attorney general.
    February 28, 2016 - Becomes the first sitting US senator to endorse Donald Trump's presidential bid.
    November 18, 2016 - President-elect Donald Trump announces he intends to nominate Sessions to be the next attorney general.
    January 3, 2017 - An NAACP sit-in to protest the nomination of Sessions as US attorney general ends when six people are arrested at Sessions' Mobile, Alabama, office.
    February 8, 2017 - After 30 hours of debate, the US Senate confirms Sessions as attorney general by a 52-47 vote.
    March 1, 2017 - The Washington Post reports that Sessions failed to disclose pre-election meetings with the top Russian diplomat in Washington. Sessions did not mention either meeting during his confirmation hearings when he said he knew of no contacts between Trump surrogates and Russians.
    March 2, 2017 - Sessions recuses himself from any involvement in a Justice Department probe into links between the Trump campaign and Moscow.
    March 10, 2017 - The DOJ abruptly announces the firing of 46 US attorneys, including Preet Bharara of New York. Bharara said that during the transition, Trump asked him to stay on during a meeting at Trump Tower.
    April 3, 2017 - The Department of Justice releases a memorandum ordering a review of consent decrees and other police reforms overseen by the federal government in response to complaints of civil rights abuses and public safety issues. During his confirmation hearing, Sessions expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of Justice Department interventions in local police matters.
    July 21, 2017 - The Washington Post reports that Sessions discussed policy-related matters with Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak before the 2016 election, according to intelligence intercepts. Sessions had previously claimed that he did not talk about the campaign or relations with Russia during his meetings with Kislyak.
    October 4, 2017 - In a memo to all federal prosecutors, Sessions says that a 1964 federal civil rights law does not protect transgender workers from employment discrimination and the department will take this new position in all "pending and future matters."
    November 14, 2017 - During a House judiciary committee hearing, Sessions says he did not lie under oath in earlier hearings regarding communications with Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign, and denies participating in any collusion with Russia. Sessions also says the DOJ will consider investigations into Hillary Clinton and alleged ties between the Clinton Foundation and the sale of Uranium One.
    January 4, 2018 - Sessions announces that the DOJ is rescinding an Obama-era policy of non-interference with states that have legalized recreational marijuana. The reversal frees up federal prosecutors to pursue cases in states where recreational marijuana is legal.
    March 21, 2018 - Sessions issues a statement encouraging federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty for certain drug-related crimes, as mandated by law. Seeking capital punishment in drug cases is part of the Trump administration's efforts to combat opioid abuse.
    May 7, 2018 - Sessions announces a "zero tolerance" policy for illegal border crossings, warning that parents could be separated from children if they try to cross to the US from Mexico. "If you cross the border unlawfully, even a first offense, we're going to prosecute you. If you're smuggling a child, we're going to prosecute you, and that child will be separated from you, probably, as required by law. If you don't want your child to be separated, then don't bring them across the border illegally."
    May 30, 2018 - Trump again expresses regret for choosing Sessions to lead the Justice Department. In a tweet, he quotes a remark from Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) who said that the president could have picked someone else as attorney general. "I wish I did!," Trump tweeted. He had first said that he was rethinking his choice of Sessions as attorney general during a July 2017 interview with the New York Times.