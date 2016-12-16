Breaking News

Stay warm and help those in need with this winter safety checklist

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Updated 6:50 AM ET, Mon February 26, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Some winter wisdom is about as factual as Frosty the Snowman. Problem is, these fictions don&#39;t just give you the warm and fuzzies: They can pack on the pounds, stuff up your nose and even increase your risk of cancer. This season, don&#39;t let these winter health myths get the best of you.
Photos: 10 winter health myths busted
Some winter wisdom is about as factual as Frosty the Snowman. Problem is, these fictions don't just give you the warm and fuzzies: They can pack on the pounds, stuff up your nose and even increase your risk of cancer. This season, don't let these winter health myths get the best of you.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Myth: Cold air can make you sick.&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;It&#39;s called the common &quot;cold,&quot; but lower temperatures alone won&#39;t make you sick. In fact, the exact opposite is true. &quot;Cells that fight infection in body actually increase if you go out into the cold,&quot; said Dr. Rachel C. Vreeman, co-author of &quot;Don&#39;t Swallow Your Gum! Myths, Half-Truths, and Outright Lies About Your Body and Health.&quot; It&#39;s your body&#39;s way of combating the stress of freezing temps. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Plus, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, cold viruses grow best at about 91 degrees; if you&#39;re outside in the cold, your nostrils are surely colder than that. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20306931,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Health.com: 5 most common myths about the common cold&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: 10 winter health myths busted
Myth: Cold air can make you sick.

It's called the common "cold," but lower temperatures alone won't make you sick. In fact, the exact opposite is true. "Cells that fight infection in body actually increase if you go out into the cold," said Dr. Rachel C. Vreeman, co-author of "Don't Swallow Your Gum! Myths, Half-Truths, and Outright Lies About Your Body and Health." It's your body's way of combating the stress of freezing temps.

Plus, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, cold viruses grow best at about 91 degrees; if you're outside in the cold, your nostrils are surely colder than that.

Health.com: 5 most common myths about the common cold
Hide Caption
2 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Myth: You shouldn&#39;t exercise in the cold.&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Get ready to crawl out from under your comforter and run into the great (and yes, cold) outdoors. According to research published in Medicine &amp;amp; Science in Sports and Exercise, in cold temperatures, race times are actually faster, and quicker paces burn more calories in less time. Plus, that harder, faster workout can spike your endorphin levels -- which, according to a review in Environmental Science and Technology, are already increased just by you being outside. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Ready to get started? Follow this guide to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20753416,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;running in the cold&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: 10 winter health myths busted
Myth: You shouldn't exercise in the cold.

Get ready to crawl out from under your comforter and run into the great (and yes, cold) outdoors. According to research published in Medicine & Science in Sports and Exercise, in cold temperatures, race times are actually faster, and quicker paces burn more calories in less time. Plus, that harder, faster workout can spike your endorphin levels -- which, according to a review in Environmental Science and Technology, are already increased just by you being outside.

Ready to get started? Follow this guide to running in the cold.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Myth: Allergies go away in the winter.&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Allergies might be the real source behind your stuffy nose and scratchy throat this season. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, one in five people suffers from indoor/outdoor allergies, and the indoor variety can actually be worse in the winter. Pets don&#39;t spend as much time outdoors, shut windows seal in poor air quality, and many molds even thrive in the winter, Vreeman says. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;If your symptoms last longer than 10 days or ease up after taking an antihistamine, it might be time to visit an allergist. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20307349,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Health.com: 15 hypoallergenic dogs and cats&lt;/a&gt; &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: 10 winter health myths busted
Myth: Allergies go away in the winter.

Allergies might be the real source behind your stuffy nose and scratchy throat this season. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, one in five people suffers from indoor/outdoor allergies, and the indoor variety can actually be worse in the winter. Pets don't spend as much time outdoors, shut windows seal in poor air quality, and many molds even thrive in the winter, Vreeman says.

If your symptoms last longer than 10 days or ease up after taking an antihistamine, it might be time to visit an allergist.

Health.com: 15 hypoallergenic dogs and cats
Hide Caption
4 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Myth: You don&#39;t need sunscreen in the winter.&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Forget bathing suits. Department stores should stock sunscreen with the toboggan hats. &quot;Because the Earth&#39;s surface is closer to the sun during the winter months, we are actually exposed to more harmful rays without even realizing it,&quot; said Dr. Robert Guida, a board-certified plastic surgeon in New York.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;What&#39;s more, snow and ice can both reflect up to 80% of harmful UV rays so that they can hit the skin twice, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. So even in winter, keep in mind these &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20724884,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;five ways to protect against skin cancer&lt;/a&gt;. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: 10 winter health myths busted
Myth: You don't need sunscreen in the winter.

Forget bathing suits. Department stores should stock sunscreen with the toboggan hats. "Because the Earth's surface is closer to the sun during the winter months, we are actually exposed to more harmful rays without even realizing it," said Dr. Robert Guida, a board-certified plastic surgeon in New York.

What's more, snow and ice can both reflect up to 80% of harmful UV rays so that they can hit the skin twice, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. So even in winter, keep in mind these five ways to protect against skin cancer.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Myth: You lose most of your body heat through your head.&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Contrary to the findings from one 1950s Army study, most of your body heat doesn&#39;t escape through your noggin, according to Vreeman. &quot;In the now-infamous study, volunteers visited the Arctic with their heads exposed. However, the rest of them was outfitted in gear designed to protect against the cold, so it&#39;s logical that they lost most of their body heat from their heads,&quot; she said. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;If you go outside without gloves, you&#39;ll lose a disproportionate amount of heat through your hands.&lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20739780,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Health.com: Winter skin annoyances, solved&lt;/a&gt; &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: 10 winter health myths busted
Myth: You lose most of your body heat through your head.

Contrary to the findings from one 1950s Army study, most of your body heat doesn't escape through your noggin, according to Vreeman. "In the now-infamous study, volunteers visited the Arctic with their heads exposed. However, the rest of them was outfitted in gear designed to protect against the cold, so it's logical that they lost most of their body heat from their heads," she said.

If you go outside without gloves, you'll lose a disproportionate amount of heat through your hands.

Health.com: Winter skin annoyances, solved
Hide Caption
6 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Myth: Lack of sunlight causes winter depression.&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Although dark days certainly don&#39;t help, there are many other factors besides seasonal affective disorder that can contribute to winter depression -- especially around the holidays. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Busy schedules, family stress and worries about holiday spending are more likely to trigger the blues than true SAD, which affects just 5% of Americans. Learn more about &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20752714,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;surprising causes of winter depression&lt;/a&gt;. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: 10 winter health myths busted
Myth: Lack of sunlight causes winter depression.

Although dark days certainly don't help, there are many other factors besides seasonal affective disorder that can contribute to winter depression -- especially around the holidays.

Busy schedules, family stress and worries about holiday spending are more likely to trigger the blues than true SAD, which affects just 5% of Americans. Learn more about surprising causes of winter depression.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Myth: Women gain 10 pounds over the winter.&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Between comfort foods, dreary days and cozy blankets, it&#39;s not hard to imagine why women put on winter weight. But it turns out that the average woman gains only one or two pounds over the winter. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Still, one Nutrition Reviews study shows that weight gain during the six-week holiday season accounts for 51% of annual gain. And, according to research published in the New England Journal of Medicine, most women don&#39;t shed that extra layer of insulation come springtime, so over the years, the weight can really add up. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20501331,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Health.com: 16 ways to lose weight fast&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: 10 winter health myths busted
Myth: Women gain 10 pounds over the winter.

Between comfort foods, dreary days and cozy blankets, it's not hard to imagine why women put on winter weight. But it turns out that the average woman gains only one or two pounds over the winter.

Still, one Nutrition Reviews study shows that weight gain during the six-week holiday season accounts for 51% of annual gain. And, according to research published in the New England Journal of Medicine, most women don't shed that extra layer of insulation come springtime, so over the years, the weight can really add up.

Health.com: 16 ways to lose weight fast
Hide Caption
8 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Myth: Vitamin C prevents colds.&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;OK, this might be more of a half-myth. Meeting your 75-milligram recommended daily allowance of vitamin C is important in maintaining a healthy immune system to prevent and even fight off colds, according to one 2013 study from the University of Helsinki. Other studies have shown that taking a large dose of vitamin C at the first sign of sniffles may help shorten the length and reduce the severity of a cold. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20745689,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Health.com: 12 foods with more Vitamin C than oranges&lt;/a&gt; &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: 10 winter health myths busted
Myth: Vitamin C prevents colds.

OK, this might be more of a half-myth. Meeting your 75-milligram recommended daily allowance of vitamin C is important in maintaining a healthy immune system to prevent and even fight off colds, according to one 2013 study from the University of Helsinki. Other studies have shown that taking a large dose of vitamin C at the first sign of sniffles may help shorten the length and reduce the severity of a cold.

Health.com: 12 foods with more Vitamin C than oranges
Hide Caption
9 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Myth: Cold temps cause hair loss.&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Chilly weather might actually help you hold onto your hair. In one University Hospital of Zurich study, researchers followed 823 women for six years and found that they lost the most hair in the summer and the least in the winter. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;It might be evolutionary; just think how thick your dog&#39;s fur gets in the winter. Still, dry scalps grow unhealthy, brittle and breakable hair, so if your head gets itchy on cold, dry days, you might need to invest in a scalp-protecting shampoo for the season, Vreeman says. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20727114,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Health.com: 21 reasons why you&#39;re losing your hair &lt;/a&gt; &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: 10 winter health myths busted
Myth: Cold temps cause hair loss.

Chilly weather might actually help you hold onto your hair. In one University Hospital of Zurich study, researchers followed 823 women for six years and found that they lost the most hair in the summer and the least in the winter.

It might be evolutionary; just think how thick your dog's fur gets in the winter. Still, dry scalps grow unhealthy, brittle and breakable hair, so if your head gets itchy on cold, dry days, you might need to invest in a scalp-protecting shampoo for the season, Vreeman says.

Health.com: 21 reasons why you're losing your hair
Hide Caption
10 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Myth: Drinking alcohol warms you up.&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Alcohol makes you feel toasty on the inside, but that&#39;s because it causes your blood to rush toward your rosy-red skin and away from your internal organs. That means your core body temperature actually drops post-sip, Vreeman says. What&#39;s more, alcohol impairs your body&#39;s ability to shiver and create extra heat. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20757335,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Health.com: 7 ways to keep alcohol from ruining your diet &lt;/a&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;em&gt;This article originally appeared on &lt;/em&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20756061,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;em&gt;Health.com&lt;em&gt;&lt;/em&gt;&lt;/a&gt;.&lt;/em&gt;
Photos: 10 winter health myths busted
Myth: Drinking alcohol warms you up.

Alcohol makes you feel toasty on the inside, but that's because it causes your blood to rush toward your rosy-red skin and away from your internal organs. That means your core body temperature actually drops post-sip, Vreeman says. What's more, alcohol impairs your body's ability to shiver and create extra heat.

Health.com: 7 ways to keep alcohol from ruining your diet

This article originally appeared on Health.com.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
winter health myths 1winter health myths 5winter health myths 4winter health myths 3winter health myths 2winter health myths 6winter health myths 7winter health myths 8winter health myths 9winter health myths 10winter health myths 11

Story highlights

  • Winter weather is associated with risks for heart attacks, asthma symptoms, frostbite and hypothermia
  • Experts offer tips for keeping yourself and others safe when the weather outside is frightful

(CNN)When winter storms force us to brace for freezing rain, wind, sleet and snow, many lives could be put in danger.

Infants and older adults are most at risk for cold-related illnesses or injuries, because babies lose body heat more easily and older adults tend to make less body heat.
Yet if the snow shows no signs of stopping, there are many steps you can take to keep yourself and others safe as Jack Frost sweeps the country.
    Helping the homeless in the cold
    Helping the homeless in the cold
    When staying indoors during a winter storm, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers tips for looking after yourself and others:
    • Make sure any infants younger than 1 year old are not sleeping in cold rooms and have adequate warm clothing, such as footed pajamas, one-piece wearable blankets or sleep sacks -- but remove any pillows or other soft bedding from a baby's crib, since they pose the risk of smothering or sudden infant death syndrome.
    • If you have friends or neighbors older than 65, check on them frequently to ensure that their homes are adequately heated.
    • The fire might be so delightful, but be careful while using space heaters or fireplaces, and avoid using candles during a power outage.
    • Never use an electric generator or gas or charcoal grills indoors.
    • Leave water taps slightly open to prevent freezing pipes.
    • Eat well-balanced meals to stay warm.
    • Avoid alcohol and caffeine, because they can cause your body to lose heat more rapidly.
    Snow hits Tallahassee for first time since 1989
    Snow hits Tallahassee for first time since 1989

      JUST WATCHED

      Snow hits Tallahassee for first time since 1989

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Snow hits Tallahassee for first time since 1989 02:10
    Read More
    When venturing outdoors during a winter storm, the CDC and National Weather Service have some recommendations:
    • Dress warmly with hats, scarves and mittens and by wearing layers.
    • Avoid walking on ice.
    • Avoid getting wet.
    • If you have to shovel snow or do other outdoor work, take your time and work slowly.
    • If you have older neighbors, offer to help shovel their walkways or driveways.
    • Avoid traveling on ice-covered roads if possible.
    • If you are stranded outdoors, it is safest to stay in your vehicle.
    • Try to keep pets indoors during cold weather, but if they go outside, thoroughly wipe their legs and underbelly free of snow when returning indoors.
    • Never let your dog off leash on snow or ice.

    What the bitter cold does to your body

    Many of us feel the freezing temperatures of winter in our toes and fingertips before elsewhere in the body.
    This happens as your body works to protect your vital organs from the cold, said Dr. Suzanne Salamon, associate chief of clinical programs at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.
    New Year&#39;s Eve will be almost 40 degrees colder than usual
    New Year's Eve will be almost 40 degrees colder than usual
    "The blood vessels in all different parts of the body will constrict," she said. "They'll get smaller to try to preserve heat.
    "What the body tries really hard to do is to protect the most important organs, which are the ones deep inside: the heart and brain and lungs," she said. "The body tries to keep those warm by redirecting heat from the fingers and toes inward, so the blood vessels in the fingers and toes get really small, and not enough blood goes through them."
    This is important for the body to do -- and to do quickly -- because wintry weather has been associated with health risks for heart attacks, asthma symptoms, frostbite and hypothermia.
    Globally, more temperature-attributable deaths tend to be caused by cold than by heat, according to a 2015 study in the journal The Lancet.

    A cold-hearted risk

    Frosty weather can affect your heart, especially if you have cardiovascular disease. "You always hear about people going out and shoveling snow and having a heart attack," Salamon said.
    Cold weather can act as a vasoconstrictor, which means your blood vessels narrow, and that can play a role in raising the risk of heart attack, according to a 2014 Harvard Health Letter published by Harvard Medical School.
    Heart attacks: What you should know
    Heart attacks: What you should know
    "Snow shoveling is one example where we see people who have heart disease, or risk factors for heart disease, exerting themselves more than they may otherwise. Shoveling is hard work; people who have cardiac disease and back problems are at higher risk for injury or illness while shoveling," said Dr. Reed Caldwell, an assistant professor in the Ronald O. Perelman Department of Emergency Medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center and an emergency department physician.
    A mere 1-degree Celsius reduction in temperature was associated with a cumulative 2% increased risk for heart attack, according to a 2010 study in the British Medical Journal.
    The study involved data on 84,010 hospital admissions for heart attacks in England and Wales between 2003 and 2006. The researchers analyzed the data to determine any possible relationship between outdoor temperature and heart attack occurrences.
    Some other studies have also found a correlation between the winter season and heart attacks and stroke, and the phenomenon has been sometimes referred to as "Merry Christmas Coronary" and "Happy New Year Heart Attack."
    However, the heart isn't the only part of the body that might be vulnerable to health problems in the winter.
    Coping with asthma in the winter
    Coping with asthma in the winter

      JUST WATCHED

      Coping with asthma in the winter

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Coping with asthma in the winter 01:21
    Cold weather can wreak havoc on your lungs, as dry air may irritate the airways, especially for people with lung diseases such as asthma, according to the American Lung Association.
    "Cold air causes bronchospasm, so people with asthma and COPD can find themselves having increased symptoms in the winter months," Caldwell said.
    If you have asthma and are exposed to cold weather, "wear a scarf around your nose. That certainly helps, because then you're breathing in your own steam from your mouth," Salamon said.
    On the other hand, a more well-known, cold-related health issue is frostbite.

    Frostbite: A danger even for the eyes

    Frostbite can occur in freezing temperatures when your blood vessels narrow, skin temperature drops and ice crystals form around and within your cells, causing damage.
    Arctic air brings bone-chilling temperatures to US
    Arctic air brings bone-chilling temperatures to US
    "There's a continuum of cold-related skin injury. The first is called 'frostnip,' and that is a cooling of the outermost skin tissue without any actual destruction to the tissue. You know this is happening because the skin can become discolored, sometimes bright red, and can look irritated and feel extra sensitive, and that's a good warning sign that the skin is getting too cold," Caldwell said.
    "Then, frostbite involves actual skin destruction, and frostbitten skin usually appears pale, waxy, and can sometimes turn even purple or black as the tissue begins to die. Frostbitten skin can be numb or painless," he said.
    Frostbite can even occur in your eyes, Salamon said. "When you're out in the cold windy weather, you can actually get frostbite of your eyes, which is really dangerous," she said.
    "The cold starts to form little blisters in your eye or little crystals on your skin, which can turn around and damage the skin or the eye itself," she said. "Those blood vessels really get very constricted, so there's not much blood going through it, which cuts down on the circulation of the eyes."
    Cold casualty: What to know about hypothermia
    Cold casualty: What to know about hypothermia
    The blood vessels are constricting in order to prevent hypothermia, a dangerous condition that occurs when your body loses more heat than it produces, causing the body's core temperature to drop below 95 degrees Fahrenheit.
    "The most worrisome health effect from cold exposure is hypothermia, which can cause damage to vital organs, including the heart, nervous system and kidneys. In extreme cases, death can occur. This often is a result of abnormal cardiac rhythms," said Dr. Jeahan Colletti, an emergency medicine specialist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
    Those most at risk for hypothermia -- and any cold-related health hazard -- tend to be older adults, Salamon said.
    "If people have a neighbor who is an older person, when there's weather that's really cold, they should check up on them. When people get really, really cold, they can get very confused and not even know enough to call for help," she said.

    More tips to stay warm and healthy

    What else can people do to stay warm and healthy this winter? An important risk-reducing measure hinges on wardrobe.
    "It's really important to dress in layers, so ... put on more than one pair of gloves and then a mitten on top of that, because the air that's trapped in between those layers help to keep you warm," Salamon said.
    "Tight-fitting clothes are not a good thing, because you're not able to get the benefit of the layers. You really need to have looser sweaters, shawls if you're sitting inside, to try to layer up. It helps to have a ski mask to protect your ears and your nose," she said. "If you get wet, like if you're out playing in snow or shoveling snow, take off wet clothes, because the wet clothes really make it worse. They make things colder. ... Boots should be waterproof."
    Preventive measures not only involve dressing for the cold but also avoiding too many cocktails in cold weather, said Colletti, of the Mayo Clinic.
    "Avoid drinking alcohol when in the cold, as mental awareness is impaired, thereby limiting ability to recognize symptoms of significant cold exposure. Alcohol also causes dilatation of the body's blood vessels, increasing heat loss," she said.
    Follow CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    Cold weather is also associated with weight gain, so another tip to stay warm and healthy this winter is to keep moving, said Dr. Luis Navarro, a physician and founder of the Vein Treatment Center in New York.
    "Weight gain is common during the colder holiday months, and this can put our legs and circulatory system under more stress. Weight gain and colder temperatures could make varicose veins and spider veins worsen, due to the fact that blood is not efficiently pumping through the body," Navarro said.
    "Even though it's cold, exercising and moving around helps to optimize circulation, which not only helps to keep our circulatory system healthy, but it can also help to keep us warm," he said. "Also, if you do experience leg pain as a result of restricted blood flow, I suggest elevating the legs for periods throughout the day so that they are raised above the heart. This helps maximize circulation."