CNN —

A pilot with a history of plotting routes that show up as patterns on flight-tracking websites has completed his most ambitious yet.

The unnamed pilot of the Robin DR400/180 Régent aircraft charted a complex course that spelled “hello” on Flightradar 24.

The message was drawn during a 37-minute flight over the Niedersachsen region of Germany.

The pilot appears to have some artistic flair when it comes to flying.

Earlier this year the aviator took time to spread some love by drawing a heart.

Love was in the air over Germany. Flightradar24

There was also the time where the pilot decided to draw an airplane.

This plane drawing also caused amusement. Flightradar24

Flightrader24 tracks global flights and allows users to view real-time information about air traffic around the world.

It has previously reported on “Flower Guy” whose patterns over Sant Clara often look like flowers.