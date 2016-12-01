What the sex robots will teach us

Breaking News

HBO's "Westworld" takes place in a futuristic Western-themed amusement park for rich vacationers looking to act out fantasies with robotic hosts and no fear of consequences. "Host" Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton, at left with co-star Rodrigo Santoro) is the madam of a saloon and brothel, where her employees are some of the most popular attractions.
Major Motoko Kusanagi (Scarlett Johansson) is a cyborg policewoman in "Ghost in the Shell," coming to theaters in March. The live-action film is based on a Japanese manga series and media franchise. In the series, Major wears provocative outfits, has a flirty personality and has relationships with both men and women, all in an attempt to better understand humanity.
In the film "Ex Machina," Kyoko (Sonoya Mizuno, left) is a humanoid robot and servant to a software company CEO. Unlike fellow robot Ava (Alicia Vikander), she is programmed to be obedient, can't speak and does whatever her creator wishes.
In the AMC show "Humans," anthropomorphic robot Anita (Gemma Chan) is purchased by a husband to be used as an assistant in his household, but he ends up using her for sex, too. Other humans on the show also engage in sexual relationships with their "synths."
In the film "Her," Theodore Twombly (Joaquin Phoenix) is a lonely introvert who starts a relationship with an operating system named Samantha (Scarlett Johansson). They engage in phone sex, and she sends a sexual surrogate named Isabella to further their relationship.
In an episode of the TV show "Black Mirror," Domhnall Gleeson and Hayley Atwell play a young couple, Ash and Martha. When Ash is killed in a car crash, Martha learns that she can keep in touch with him via an online service that eventually leads to the creation of an android resembling him.
In the film "Blade Runner," genetically engineered "replicants" are used for dangerous work off-planet. They are designed to look like humans, and some of them, seeking lives of their own, go rogue. Pris (Daryl Hannah) is considered a "basic pleasure model."
The only male robot on our list is Gigolo Joe (Jude Law, at right with co-star Haley Joel Osment and director Steven Spielberg) from the film "A.I. Artificial Intelligence." He plays a male prostitute "Mecha" in the late 21st century.
The Fembots (Cheryl Bartel, Cynthia LaMontagne and Cindy Margolis, with Mike Myers) are designed to seduce and destroy In the film "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery."
In the horror novel and subsequent films "The Stepford Wives," men replace their human wives with submissive fembots.
In "Weird Science," two teenage nerds design their own perfect woman, Lisa (Kelly LeBrock).
Almost indistinguishable from humans, the Cylons try to take control of civilization by killing people or trying to reproduce with them in "Battlestar Galactica." Though they are depicted as male and female, seductive Number Six (Tricia Helfer), is the first one introduced in the series.
In the film "Serenity," a continuation of the short-lived TV series "Firefly," Lenore (Nectar Rose) is the robotic wife of Mr. Universe (David Krumholtz).
In the novel and film "Demon Seed," Susan Harris (played by Julie Christie) becomes the target of an artificial intelligence, created by her husband, that wants to impregnate her.
In the film "Eve of Destruction," EVE III is a military robot designed to resemble her creator, Dr. Eve Simmons (both played by Renée Soutendijk). She's literally a walking bomb, and things don't go well for the men who try to hit on her.
Ian Kerner is a licensed psychotherapist, certified sexuality counselor and New York Times best-selling author. Read more from him on his website, iankerner.com.

(CNN)In HBO's series "Westworld," humans pay for sex with robots in an anything-goes Wild West-inspired theme park. In the movie "Her," a man falls in love with his Siri-like operating system. And in AMC's show "Humans," a husband has an affair with his pretty robotic assistant.

It's the stuff of science fiction. But could a world in which robots are at our sexual beck and call be nearer than we think? What would that mean for humanity and for our sex lives?
Most experts agree that we're at least decades away from a true "Westworld" scenario. We just don't have the technology to create robots that can function as realistic sex partners, but we may be getting closer.
    For instance, new interactive toys can be controlled from afar and, when combined with virtual reality programs, allow users the experience of having digitized "sex" with a porn star or other sex worker, said sex therapist Ari Tuckman.
    Although still in the early stages, manufacturers of life-size sex dolls are experimenting with technology that would imbue them with artificial intelligence. The emerging field of claytronics may someday allow users to program 3-D objects, perhaps including humanoid representations that could be used for sex, among other things, according to Carnegie Mellon University computer engineering professor Seth Goldstein.
    As a sex therapist, I'm also intrigued by the ways in which robotics might transform human sexuality. Along with engineering challenges, sex robots raise a number of ethical and philosophical concerns for individuals, couples and therapists. Here are just some of the facets of future sex that my colleagues and I are pondering.

    Who might benefit from sex robots?

    The hypothetical applications of sex robots and related products, part of a field called technosexuality, seem endless. I could see couples using them to enact fantasies, such as a threesome, that they might not feel comfortable trying with real people.
    If one partner has a higher libido, a robot could allow him or her to enjoy a fulfilling sex life without straying. And robots might help couples break out of sex ruts by adding spice to their relationship or maintaining long-distance romances.
    "I think a huge benefit of using technology and design to develop sex devices is that they open up new forms of sexual experience, ways to experience intimacy with others, to feel good in our own skin, to have mind-blowing orgasms, all of it," said Shaowen Bardzell, associate professor of informatics at Indiana University.
    "Robots could also be useful for virgins or for people with social anxiety who wish to gain practice before actually having sex with a partner," sex therapist Holly Richmond said.
    They also show promise for people who have mental or physical disabilities that may impede their ability to find sexual partners, those who live in rural areas or are socially isolated, and anyone who can't or doesn't want to connect with others in an intimate way.
    "Technosexuality could potentially open up sexual experiences to everyone," Tuckman said. "Even people who seemingly have limited options."

    How could robots help sex therapists?

    Likewise, robots and related technologies could offer real benefits to those of us working to help people tackle sexual concerns.
    "There could certainly be a role for technosexuality as surrogates in treating men with premature ejaculation or erectile disorders, particularly those without human partners," said sex therapist Ron Feintech.
    Ideally, robots would be an extension of therapists used in conjunction with professional guidance rather than in place of it.

    Is there a dark side to sex robots?

    Anyone who's watched the first 10 minutes of "Westworld" can see the potential downside of sex robots. People might use robots to act out their darker fantasies like rape, pedophilia and violent sex.
    But is that necessarily a problem? If we channel our taboo desires through robots, are we feeding the urge or achieving some sort of safer catharsis? Only time will tell.

    Does sex with a robot constitute cheating?

    Though there's much about technosexuality that's still unknown, it's clear that such advances will undoubtedly impact monogamy: Couples will need to reassess how they define infidelity. Some will probably view sex with a robot as a threat to their relationship, while others will see it as a fun addition.
    "If you haven't discussed it with your partner," sex therapist Heather McPherson said, "it's cheating."
    One thing is certain: Just as we've had to adjust our relationships to address strip clubs, social media and Internet porn, couples will need to have honest conversations about how to navigate this brave new world together.