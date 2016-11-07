Antonio Guterres Fast Facts

Breaking News

Antonio Guterres speaks to reporters on the selection of the next UN Secretary-General at the UN headquarters in New York, on April 12, 2016.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Personal:
Birth date: April 30, 1949
Birth place: Lisbon, Portugal
Birth name: Antonio Manuel de Oliveira Guterres
    Father: Virgílio Guterres
    Mother: Ilda Cândida de Oliveira
    Marriages: Catarina Vaz Pinto (2001-present); Luisa Melo (1972-1998, her death)
    Children: A son, a daughter and a stepson
    Education: Instituto Superior Técnico in Lisbon
    Other Facts:
    Guterres is a member of the Club de Madrid, a global organization of former presidents and prime ministers that aims to promote democratic values and leadership worldwide.
    Fluent in Portuguese, English, Spanish and French.
    Timeline:
    1971-1975 -     Professor at Instituto Superior Técnico.
    1974 - Ministerial assistant to Mario Soares, a socialist who later became the prime minister and president of Portugal.
    1976-1983 and 1985-1995 - Member of Portugal's parliament.
    1981-1983 - Member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and president of its Commission for Demography, Migrations and Refugees.
    1991 - Co-founds the Portuguese Refugee Council.
    1992 - Is elected secretary-general of the Socialist Party of Portugal.
    1992-1999 - Vice president of the Socialist International, a global organization of social democratic, socialist and labor parties.
    October 1995-2002 - Prime minister of Portugal.
    1999-2005 - President of the Socialist International.
    2000 - President of the European Council.
    2005-2015 - UN High Commissioner for Refugees.
    October 13, 2016 - The UN General Assembly formally approves Guterres as the new secretary-general, succeeding Ban Ki-moon.
    January 1, 2017 - Begins his five-year term as the Secretary-General of the United Nations.