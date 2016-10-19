Breaking News

Aid and assistance for Iraqis affected by crisis in Mosul

By Bethany Hines and Jacqueline Gulledge, CNN

Updated 3:32 PM ET, Tue June 19, 2018

A picture taken on July 9, 2017, shows a general view of the destruction in Mosul's Old City.

(CNN)Even though the battle for Mosul is over, many people are at risk of severe psychological damage, including children.

In 2014, ISIS captured Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city. This past October, Iraqi forces began offensive to retake the city. Since then, intense fighting made life unbearable for Mosul's civilians. The bloodshed caused significant displacement of people caught in the crossfire. More than 742,000 people left Mosul, according to the UN.
Five-year-old Ashwaq sits on the rubble of her former home in Mosul's old city
Access to clean water, food and medicine is still needed during the recovery process.
