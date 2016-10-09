Story highlights State of emergency declared for first time since ruling party came to power 25 years ago

It comes after months of escalating protests around the country

(CNN) The Ethiopian government on Sunday declared a six-month nationwide state of emergency following months of anti-government protests.

It is the first time since the ruling party came to power 25 years ago that a state of emergency has been put in place in Ethiopia.

The country's prime minister said via state media that the steps were taken to restore order following escalating protests around the country.

Among those protesting are Ethiopia's largest ethnic group, the Oromos, who make up at least a third of the country's 100 million people.

Photos: Ethiopia Oromo deaths Festival goers flee as police fire teargas into the crowd in Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Sunday, October 2. At least 52 people died during the stampede that followed. An estimated two million people had gathered at a sacred lake to take part in the Irreecha ceremony to mark the Oromo New Year. Hide Caption 1 of 7 Photos: Ethiopia Oromo deaths Security forces standby as Oromo people cross their wrists above their heads, a gesture that has become a symbol of Oromo anti-government protests. Hide Caption 2 of 7 Photos: Ethiopia Oromo deaths According to AFP photographer Zacharias Abubeker the event quickly degenerated, with protesters throwing stones and bottles and security forces responding with baton charges and tear gas grenades. Hide Caption 3 of 7 Photos: Ethiopia Oromo deaths Bystanders work to remove an injured man from a ditch. Hide Caption 4 of 7 Photos: Ethiopia Oromo deaths People help a man wash his eyes after police used teargas on festival participants. Hide Caption 5 of 7 Photos: Ethiopia Oromo deaths A man covers the bodies of festival goers who were killed in the stampede. Hide Caption 6 of 7 Photos: Ethiopia Oromo deaths Oromo regional police officers wait in a pickup near a crowd of festival attendees. Hide Caption 7 of 7

But they have been marginalized for decades, with tensions rising recently as the government promoted development that took over Oromo farmland.

