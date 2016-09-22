How this Muppet is changing lives in war-torn Afghanistan

Story highlights Zari is the first and only Afghan Muppet on the country's version of Sesame Street Her puppeteer said she wants to show people that a girl can "do anything she wants"

Kabul, Afghanistan CNN —

When the Afghan Muppet named Zari makes an appearance at an orphanage on the outskirts of Kabul, the faces of the children light up in wonder.

Three-year-old Tahira Sreen keeps interrupting the Muppet, getting up and kissing its fuzzy purple cheeks.

Meanwhile, a five-year-old Sadaf says she wants to let Zari play with her dolls.

“We will also make food for Zari,” Tahira chimes in.

The two young women who take turns bringing Zari to life say these children’s reaction is not unusual.

“When they see Zari they are looking so happy,” says 18-year-old Sima Sultani, the puppeteer who voices the character in the Pashto language, Dari.

“Most of the children they want to hug, they want to touch, mostly they want to kiss Zari,” adds 23-year-old Mansoora Shirzad.

Afghanistan’s first muppet

Ivan Watson/CNN Zari, the first Afghan muppet

Zari is the first and only Afghan Muppet on “Bahgch-e-Simsim,” or Sesame Garden – the Afghan version of popular children’s television show “Sesame Street.”

For its first four seasons, it consisted largely of dubbed content from “Sesame Street” programs around the world.

But in the show’s fifth year, Zari, supposed to represent a six-year-old Afghan girl, was introduced.

Zari is mostly purple, with a yellow nose, bright, multi-colored dress, and long hair made out of braids of brown yarn, with pink, blue and orange highlights.

After being chosen for the program, Shirzad and Sultani were flown to India for training at the offices of Sesame Street’s Indian production.

The two women now speak of Zari in the third person.

Sultani says she forgets herself when she begins to perform as Zari, while Shirzad, whose family returned to Afghanistan in 2005 after living for years as refugees in neighboring Iran, says the role of Zari is “the most wonderful experience.”

“I don’t want to lose Zari. Because I really love her. She gives me love… she gives me lots of happiness,” Shirzad says.

“I think I could find my childhood in Zari.”

The importance of Zari being female

Shirzad, who juggles her TV puppeteer job with studying music at Kabul University, says it was important that the character be a girl, as there are a lot of rules for girls in Afghanistan.

“We want to show people that it is not impossible for a girl to do anything she wants.”

Women’s rights in Afghanistan have deteriorated dramatically after decades of conflict. The Taliban banned girls from school and required women to wear burqas outdoors.

Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what? PHOTO: ARIF ALI/AFP/Getty Images Do you know the difference between a hijab and a niqab? How about a burqa and a chador? Click through to read about the different types of headscarves some Muslim women wear. Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what? PHOTO: Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images Hijab: The scarf worn tightly around the head and neck does not cover the face. It is the most common Islamic head covering. This Indonesian girl is shopping for a hijab in Yogyakarta. Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what? PHOTO: FETHI BELAID/AFP/Getty Images Burkini: The full-body swimsuit worn by Muslim women leaves only the face, hands and feet exposed. Here a woman in a burkini wades in the water with a child at Ghar El Melh beach in Tunisia. Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what? PHOTO: Aref Karimi/AFP/Getty Images Burqa: This full-body garment has a mesh over the eyes. The burqa is widely used in Afghanistan and was required under the Taliban. These Afghan women are shopping in Herat. Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what? PHOTO: ABBAS MOMANI/AFP/Getty Images Niqab: The full-face veil exposes only the eyes. A Palestinian bride in Jericho wears this one. Photos: Burqa, hijab, niqab: What's what? PHOTO: ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images Chador: The full-body black garment leaves the face exposed. These Iranian women are wearing chadors at a political meeting in Tehran. Prev Next

After a US-led bombing campaign helped oust the Taliban in 2001, Western-backed governments took steps to improve women’s rights.

Despite some gains, according to the United Nations Development Program, only 12% of Afghan women can read and write. Meanwhile, the UN reports nearly 90% of women have suffered physical, sexual or psychological violence or forced marriage.

“In Afghanistan, girls suffer the most,” explains Massood Sanjer, director general of entertainment at Moby Group, the parent company of the two privately-owned Afghan TV channels that broadcast “Bahgch-e-Simsim.”

“Creating a girl character to be a hero can get the parents to think that girls and boys can be equal, and that actually girls could be better sometimes in terms of their talents.”

Education through TV

On “Bahgch-e-Simsim,” Zari teaches numbers and letters from the alphabet. She also sings songs and introduces subjects such as art and cooking.

Her segments air alongside appearances by other internationally recognized “Sesame Street” characters.

For the past five years, 26-year old Zubair Ahmad Kakarr has provided the Afghan voices for many of these Muppets, including Cookie Monster, Grover and Bert [of the apartment-sharing duo Bert and Ernie].

In a darkened sound studio, Kakarr growls and yelps in Dari along with a televised recording of Grover, who is on screen introducing viewers to a globe of the world.

As Kakarr puts it, “Bahgch-e-Simsim” has two main goals: education and fun.

Education is important in a country like Afghanistan, which has among the world’s lowest rates of literacy.

Safe haven

One subject the program does not address is the war.

Producers say they are trying to provide a safe haven from the conflict that continues to tear Afghanistan apart.

“We want to give this idea for the children that it’s not just about war in our country,” explains Shirzad. “We want to make them happy and make them laugh.”

But the entire production team struggles with the difficult balance between creating the Sesame Garden fantasy in the television studio, and facing the reality of the dangerous world outside.

Those threats became all too real last January when a Taliban suicide bomber targeted a bus carrying employees home from work at the TV station.

At least seven broadcasters and journalists were killed, including 31-year old program editor Sayed Jawad Hussaini.

“It was like losing a family member,” says Jawed Taiman, executive producer of the program.

“It’s not easy to forget everything… your problems, your country’s problems,” explains Shirzad.

“You just have to focus on Zari, on laughing… on making her alive,” she says.