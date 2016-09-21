The career of Jacques Chirac

Former French President Jacques Chirac poses for a photo after addressing the nation in 2007. Chirac has died at age 86, head of the French National Assembly, Richard Ferrand, said on Thursday, September 26.PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images
Chirac leads a French army regiment during a parade in 1956.Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Chirac, as France's prime minister, meets with Saddam Hussein in Baghdad, Iraq, in 1974. Prior to becoming prime minister, Chirac served as agriculture minister as well as the minister of economy and finance.Jean Tesseyre/Paris Match/Getty Images
Chirac and Saudi Crown Prince Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud pose for the media prior to talks in Paris in 1975.DANIEL JANIN/AFP/Getty Images
Chirac responds to cheers after being elected mayor of Paris in 1977.Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone/Getty Images
Chirac speaks with future French President Nicolas Sarkozy in 1981. At the time, Sarkozy was a fellow party member in charge of youth but would later become his rival, winning the presidential race after Chirac's retirement from politics in 2007.GEORGES BENDRIHEM/AFP/Getty Images
Chirac wears traditional leis as he arrives at the South Pacific island of Wallis in 1986.REMY MOYEN/AFP/Getty Images
Chirac poses with Mickey Mouse during a trip to the United States in 1989.BOB PEARSON/AFP/Getty Images
South African President Nelson Mandela visits Chirac in France in 1996. Chirac had been elected President the year before.Alain BUU/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Chirac meets with Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in Gaza City in 1996.Palestinian Authorities/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Chirac greets Jordan's King Hussein in Paris in 1997.PASCAL GUYOT/AFP/Getty Images
Chirac kisses the hand of U.S. first lady Hillary Clinton at a NATO summit in Washington in 1999.Hulton Archive/Getty Images
South African President Thabo Mbeki shakes hands with Chirac in 2002. United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan is on the left.PEDRO UGARTE/AFP/Getty Images
Chirac and U.S. President George W. Bush greet each other in Paris and look at the stormy skies overhead in 2002. Chirac was perhaps best known for his staunch opposition to the war in Iraq -- a position that put him at odds with Bush. Chirac's opposition to the war made him -- and his nation -- the target of criticism and even ridicule in the U.S., with French products and companies boycotted, and French fries replaced by "Freedom fries."PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images
Chirac sits next to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a group photo with G-8 leaders in 2005.Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images
Chirac is welcomed by British Prime Minister Tony Blair in 2005.Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Jacques Chirac waves during a military parade on Bastille Day in Paris in 2006. Chirac survived an assassination attempt when a neo-Nazi gunman fired a rifle at his open-top car during the same annual celebration in 2002.Gilles BASSIGNAC/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Chirac gives a speech as he inaugurates a museum in Paris in 2006. Chirac left office in 2007 instead of running for a third term.PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images
France's former President Jacques Chirac is seen in a car leaving his office on March 7, 2011, the opening day of his trial for corruption charges stemming from his time as mayor of Paris. He did not attend the trial due to his medical condition. In December 2011 he was convicted of breach of trust, misappropriation of public funds and illegal use of influence, and given a two-year suspended sentence.BERTRAND LANGLOIS/AFP/Getty Images
Chirac poses at his office in Paris with his wife, Bernadette, and his daughter Claude in 2013.Philippe Petit/Paris Match/Getty Images
Chirac sits next to French President Francois Hollande during an award ceremony for the Jacques Chirac Foundation in 2014.PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images