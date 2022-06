Why aren't earthquake warnings better?

CNN —

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 struck northern Colombia on Tuesday night, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake struck about 83 miles (133 kilometers) north-northwest of Medellin.

The USGS said the temblor was about 24 miles (39 kilometers) from Mutata, a town of about 4,800 people

Developing story - more to come