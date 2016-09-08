In photos: The September 11 attacks

Breaking News
Thick smoke rises over the New York City skyline after the World Trade Center towers were downed by terrorists on September 11, 2001.
Daniel Hulshizer/AP

Updated 5:54 PM ET, Tue September 10, 2019

Daniel Hulshizer/AP

In an attack orchestrated by al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, 19 men hijacked four passenger planes on September 11, 2001.

Two of the planes were intentionally crashed into the World Trade Center towers in New York. Another crashed into the Pentagon. The fourth crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people were killed.

These photos show how the day unfolded.

Editor's note: This gallery contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

In this image taken from video, American Airlines Flight 11 is seen seconds before crashing into the north tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m. ET. It was the first plane that hit the World Trade Center. Flight 11 took off from Boston and was scheduled to fly to Los Angeles.
Courtesy Jules Nedaut
People in New York look up as the World Trade Center burns.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Fire and smoke are seen from the north tower.
Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images
A man falls from one of the World Trade Center towers. The publication of this photo, taken by Richard Drew, led to a public outcry from people who found it insensitive. Drew sees it differently. On the 10th anniversary of the attacks, he said he considers the falling man an "unknown soldier" who he hopes "represents everyone who had that same fate that day." It's believed that upwards of 200 people fell or jumped to their deaths after the planes hit the towers.
Richard Drew/AP
Seventeen minutes after the north tower was struck, at 9:03 a.m.,