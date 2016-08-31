Breaking News

How you can help save the African elephant

By Christopher Dawson, CNN

Updated 1:42 PM ET, Mon June 25, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

africa great elephant census mckenzie pkg_00020726
africa great elephant census mckenzie pkg_00020726

    JUST WATCHED

    Attenborough: Poaching 'will rest heavily' on humanity

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Attenborough: Poaching 'will rest heavily' on humanity 01:11

Story highlights

  • African savanna elephant populations are declining 8% per year, according to the Great Elephant Census
  • Poaching is the primary cause of decline

(CNN)Poachers have devastated Africa's savanna elephant population. The Great Elephant Census reveals that in just seven years, 30% of the species has been wiped out. Unless things change, the population will be halved in less than a decade.

Can a Chinese law help save African elephants?
Can a Chinese law help save African elephants?

    JUST WATCHED

    Can a Chinese law help save African elephants?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Can a Chinese law help save African elephants? 05:01
&#39;Our living dinosaurs&#39;
'Our living dinosaurs'
These organizations are working to help and protect these elephants, and you can support their efforts to keep this species from going extinct.