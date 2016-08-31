US Open 2016: Serena Williams starts record bid in ‘superhero’ outfit

Updated 8:29 AM EDT, Wed August 31, 2016
Serena Williams is all smiles after she beat Russia's Ekaterina Makarova 6-3 6-3 in their first round match. Williams is bidding for a record 23rd grand slam singles title.
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Fresh from claiming an Olympic silver medal, Juan Martin del Potro was in action on Tuesday. The Argentine eased through against compatriot Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-3 7-6 (7-3).
Elsa/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Del Potro's vanquisher in Rio, Andy Murray was also untroubled in his opening match beating Lukas Rosol of the Czech Republic 6-3 6-2 6-2.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
The players may have struggled in the searing heat -- temperatures were again tipping 30˚C on Tuesday -- but fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska wasted little energy in her opening match brushing aside American Jessica Pegula 6-1 6-1.
Elsa/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
It was a similar story for Romania's Simona Halep -- a semifinalist in 2015 -- as she defeated Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium 6-0 6-2.
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Venus Williams, however, was made to work hard for her victory over Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine eventually winning through 6-2 5-7 6-4.
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Eleventh seed, Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain completed a double bagel -- 6-0 6-0 -- victory over Teliana Pereira of Brazil on Tuesday.
EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard crashed out in three sets (6-3 3-6 6-2) to Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.
Al Bello/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka served up a 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 6-4 win over Fernando Verdasco of Spain.
Al Bello/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Verdasco's compatriot David Ferrer had more luck in his opening round match, progressing against Alexandr Dolgopolov after the Ukrainian was forced to retire before the end of the first set.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Japan's Kei Nishikori, seeded sixth, shakes hands with Benjamin Becker after beating the German 6-1 6-1 3-6 6-3 on Tuesday.
Al Bello/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Story highlights

Serena Williams cruises into round two

Sister Venus struggles through

Andy Murray wins in straight sets

Eugenie Bouchard crashes out

CNN  — 

Serena Williams sailed through her first-round match at the US Open, showing no signs of the shoulder injury that derailed her quest for Olympic gold in Rio – but she revealed her ailment played some part in her eye-catching new outfit.

The top-seeded American eased to a 6-3 6-3 victory over Russian Ekaterina Makarova Tuesday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium as she bids for an Open-Era record 23rd grand slam singles title.

Williams hit 12 aces during the match but admitted that she was aiming for placement rather than power.

“I didn’t hit my serves as hard as I normally hit them,” the world No. 1, who next faces compatriot Vania King, told reporters. “I just went for more placement. I didn’t go for the big 120s, just the regular.

“I was pleased with my serve because I haven’t been hitting a lot of serves at all. In practice, none of them were going in, so I was definitely excited about that.”

The 34-year-old was sporting a black and pink outfit, accessorized with black sleeves, which one Twitter user likened to a superhero outfit.

“It is functional, so I think that helps me, especially with my shoulder problems that I’ve been having,” she said.

“We wanted to focus on the colors. So keep the color black. But there’s lots of pink pops throughout the dress. It’s definitely functional. There’s definitely things in there to keep my muscles warm.”

Serena is seeking to win her seventh US Open title.
DON EMMERT/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Sister Venus had a tougher time on court, Tuesday. Her Ukrainian opponent Kateryna Kozlova, ranked 93 in the world, made the two-time winner champion with many long rallies in a match that lasted nearly three hours.

But the 36-year-old Williams eventually prevailed, winning the game 6-2 5-7 6-4 to join her sister in the second round.

“I didn’t know much about her game at all, literally zero, and it’s hard,” Williams said.

“I definitely had a lot more errors than I wanted. If I could cut those in half, it’s definitely a different story.”

Elsewhere in the women’s competition, Canadian Eugenie Bouchard crashed out of the tournament, losing 6-3 3-6 6-2 to Czech Katerina Siniakova, ranked 72 in the world.

Murray and Del Potro progress

Fresh from his triumph at the Rio Olympics and his second Wimbledon title, Andy Murray started his challenge to prevent top seed Novak Djokovic winning back-to-back US Open victories.

The Scot dispatched Czech player Lukas Rosol 6-3 6-2 6-2 and will now face Spain’s Marcel Granollers.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the winner's trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland during their Men's Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2015 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 13, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Djokovic defeated Federer 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
video

US Open: The Big Apple's biggest show

“He came out going for his shots,” Murray, who won his first grand slam in New York in 2012, told reporters.

“I got through that tricky period right at the start where he’s hitting the ball really well, kind of adjusting to the conditions.

“Once I got through that, I settled down and played I think a really good match,” he said.

Former US Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro, who Murray beat in the Olympic final, is also safely through. The Argentine has been plagued by wrist injuries in recent months, but was a straight sets winner 6-4 6-4 7-6 (7-3) over compatriot Diego Schwartzman.

Other top seeds from both draws – Stan Wawrinka (ranked three), Kei Nishikori (6), Agnieszka Radwanska (4), Simona Halep (5) – all progressed on a sweltering second day where temperatures topped 30˚C.

Day three highlights

There’s more big-name action Wednesday with defending champion Novak Djokovic facing Czech Jiri Vesely – the 23-year-old beat the Serb in the second round of the Monte Carlo tournament earlier this year.

And Djokovic has recently struggled for form. He went out early at Wimbledon to Sam Querrey and was left in tears in Rio after losing to Juan Martin del Potro in the first round.

Djokovic had to call for a trainer in the first set of his opening match in New York and admitted ahead of the season’s final grand slam that his injured wrist was not fully healed.

In contrast, third seed Rafael Nadal will look to continue his return to fitness and form when he takes on Italian Andreas Seppi.

Canadian Milos Raonic is matched against American Ryan Harrison, while in the women’s competition, Wimbledon and Rio finalist Angelique Kerber will play Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.