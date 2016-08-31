Serena Williams is all smiles after she beat Russia's Ekaterina Makarova 6-3 6-3 in their first round match. Williams is bidding for a record 23rd grand slam singles title.
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Fresh from claiming an Olympic silver medal, Juan Martin del Potro was in action on Tuesday. The Argentine eased through against compatriot Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-3 7-6 (7-3).
Elsa/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Del Potro's vanquisher in Rio, Andy Murray was also untroubled in his opening match beating Lukas Rosol of the Czech Republic 6-3 6-2 6-2.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
The players may have struggled in the searing heat -- temperatures were again tipping 30˚C on Tuesday -- but fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska wasted little energy in her opening match brushing aside American Jessica Pegula 6-1 6-1.
Elsa/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
It was a similar story for Romania's Simona Halep -- a semifinalist in 2015 -- as she defeated Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium 6-0 6-2.
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Venus Williams, however, was made to work hard for her victory over Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine eventually winning through 6-2 5-7 6-4.
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Eleventh seed, Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain completed a double bagel -- 6-0 6-0 -- victory over Teliana Pereira of Brazil on Tuesday.
EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard crashed out in three sets (6-3 3-6 6-2) to Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.
Al Bello/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka served up a 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 6-4 win over Fernando Verdasco of Spain.
Al Bello/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Verdasco's compatriot David Ferrer had more luck in his opening round match, progressing against Alexandr Dolgopolov after the Ukrainian was forced to retire before the end of the first set.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Japan's Kei Nishikori, seeded sixth, shakes hands with Benjamin Becker after beating the German 6-1 6-1 3-6 6-3 on Tuesday.