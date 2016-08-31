The rise and fall of Brazil's Dilma Rousseff

As young Marxist during Brazil's military dictatorship, Dilma Rousseff was charged by a military court with subversion and jailed in November 1970. Rousseff has said she was tortured with electrical shocks by her captors during her imprisonment. Adir Mera/Public Archive of the State of Sao Paulo

As former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's chief of staff, Rousseff took on several high-profile roles. She announced the discovery of Brazil's pre-salt oil reserves, which would have made the country self-sustainable and could have produced up to 100 billion barrels of oil. But the reserve, discovered in 2009, still remains untapped. MAURICIO LIMA/AFP/Getty Images

Rousseff campaigning for the presidency in 2010. ROBERTO STUCKERT FILHO/AFP/Getty Images

Dilma Rousseff is sworn in to her first term on January 1, 2011, becoming Brazil's first female president. She's seen here with running mate Michel Temer, who has now succeeded her as president. ADRIANO MACHADO/AFP/Getty Images

Rousseff gestures during her testimony during her impeachment trial at the National Congress in Brasilia on August 29, 2016. EVARISTO SA/AFP/Getty Images