Brazil’s Senate ousts Dilma Rousseff in impeachment vote

Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff speaks during a press conference at Planalto Palace in Brasilia on April 18, 2016. President Rousseff said Monday that she is "outraged" by a vote in Congress to authorize impeachment proceedings against her and vowed to keep fighting. / AFP / EVARISTO SA (Photo credit should read EVARISTO SA/AFP/Getty Images)

Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff speaks during a press conference at Planalto Palace in Brasilia on April 18, 2016. President Rousseff said Monday that she is "outraged" by a vote in Congress to authorize impeachment proceedings against her and vowed to keep fighting. / AFP / EVARISTO SA (Photo credit should read EVARISTO SA/AFP/Getty Images)

Frightened music goers watched as a stage collapsed at the Atmosphere Festival in Esteio, Brazil, on Sunday. The video shows strong winds and storm clouds before the scaffolding crumbled. Xandi Medeiros heard about the collapse from his 16-year-old son who was at the festival. "I was terrified when I saw the video. I could never have imagined that a tragedy like this could unfold ... where the DJ died and some people were injured..." he told CNN in Portuguese.

Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff delivers a speech during the launching ceremony of the National Plan against Aedes aegypti and microcephaly in Brasília in March 23, 2016. The aedes aegypti mosquito is the vector of Zica virus. AFP PHOTO/ANDRESSA ANHOLETE / AFP / Andressa Anholete (Photo credit should read ANDRESSA ANHOLETE/AFP/Getty Images)

Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff speaks during a press conference at Planalto Palace in Brasilia on April 18, 2016. President Rousseff said Monday that she is "outraged" by a vote in Congress to authorize impeachment proceedings against her and vowed to keep fighting. / AFP / EVARISTO SA (Photo credit should read EVARISTO SA/AFP/Getty Images)

Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff speaks during a press conference at Planalto Palace in Brasilia on April 18, 2016. President Rousseff said Monday that she is "outraged" by a vote in Congress to authorize impeachment proceedings against her and vowed to keep fighting. / AFP / EVARISTO SA (Photo credit should read EVARISTO SA/AFP/Getty Images)

Why does Brazil want to impeach President Rousseff?

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - AUGUST 29: Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff testifies on the Senate floor during her impeachment trial on August 29, 2016 in Brasilia, Brasil. Senators will vote in the coming days whether to impeach and permanently remove Rousseff from office.. (Photo by Igo Estrela/Getty Images)

Story highlights NEW: President Michel Temer meets with Cabinet, promises to address economic woes A motion to bar former President Dilma Rousseff from public office for the next eight years fails

CNN —

Brazil’s first female president is out of a job, but not barred from the ballot if she wants to run again.

The South American country’s Senate voted 61-20 Wednesday to remove President Dilma Rousseff from office, finding her guilty of breaking budgetary laws in an impeachment trial.

Michel Temer, Rousseff’s former vice president who has been serving as interim president since her suspension in May, will assume the office of president and serve out the remainder of her term. Temer, a leader of the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party, was sworn in Wednesday afternoon.

Temer, 75, inherits a tattered economy, along with the keys to the presidential palace in Brasilia, the nation’s capital.

He met with his Cabinet and promised to tackle unemployment.

“I am not saying it is an easy task, since we have almost 12 million people unemployed in this country,” he said, according to a CNN translation. “It’s a scary number, and there is nothing less dignified than unemployment.”

Photos: The rise and fall of Dilma Rousseff Adir Mera/Public Archive of the State of Sao Paulo Freedom fighter — As young Marxist during Brazil's military dictatorship, Dilma Rousseff was charged by a military court with subversion and jailed in November 1970. Rousseff has said she was tortured with electrical shocks by her captors during her imprisonment. As young Marxist during Brazil's military dictatorship, Dilma Rousseff was charged by a military court with subversion and jailed in November 1970. Rousseff has said she was tortured with electrical shocks by her captors during her imprisonment. Photos: The rise and fall of Dilma Rousseff MAURICIO LIMA/AFP/Getty Images Chief of staff — As former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's chief of staff, Rousseff took on several high-profile roles. She announced the discovery of Brazil's pre-salt oil reserves, which would have made the country self-sustainable and could have produced up to 100 billion barrels of oil. But the reserve, discovered in 2009, still remains untapped. As former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's chief of staff, Rousseff took on several high-profile roles. She announced the discovery of Brazil's pre-salt oil reserves, which would have made the country self-sustainable and could have produced up to 100 billion barrels of oil. But the reserve, discovered in 2009, still remains untapped. Photos: The rise and fall of Dilma Rousseff ROBERTO STUCKERT FILHO/AFP/Getty Images Presidential hopeful — Rousseff campaigning for the presidency in 2010. Rousseff campaigning for the presidency in 2010. Photos: The rise and fall of Dilma Rousseff ADRIANO MACHADO/AFP/Getty Images President — Dilma Rousseff is sworn in to her first term on January 1, 2011, becoming Brazil's first female president. She's seen here with running mate Michel Temer, who has now succeeded her as president. Dilma Rousseff is sworn in to her first term on January 1, 2011, becoming Brazil's first female president. She's seen here with running mate Michel Temer, who has now succeeded her as president. Photos: The rise and fall of Dilma Rousseff EVARISTO SA/AFP/Getty Images Fighting for political life — Rousseff gestures during her testimony during her impeachment trial at the National Congress in Brasilia on August 29, 2016. Rousseff gestures during her testimony during her impeachment trial at the National Congress in Brasilia on August 29, 2016. Photos: The rise and fall of Dilma Rousseff ANDRESSA ANHOLETE/AFP/AFP/Getty Images Deposed — After the Senate voted for her impeachment, Rousseff was officially removed from office Wednesday afternoon. After the Senate voted for her impeachment, Rousseff was officially removed from office Wednesday afternoon. Prev Next

A general election is scheduled for 2018.

Wednesday’s vote marks the culmination of a contentious impeachment process that has dragged on for months. It’s a political crisis that ordinary Brazilians could do well without as the country, which just hosted the Summer Olympics in Rio, is trying to pull itself out of recession.

The Senate’s decision is a major blow for Rousseff, a member of the Workers’ Party, but it might not mark the end of her political career.

While the vote to oust her from office was decisive, a motion to bar her from holding any public office for the next eight years failed.

Rousseff, 68, a former Marxist guerrilla, said earlier this week that she had committed no crime and said she was proud she’d been “faithful to my commitment to the nation.”

Sen. Lindbergh Farias of the Workers’ Party made an impassioned plea against Rousseff’s impeachment.

“This is a farce. This is a pretext. This is absolutely irrelevant. There are two types of senators, the one that know there was no crime of responsibility and vote against the impeachment and those that know there was no crime of responsibility and vote in favor,” he said, shouting from the Senate floor.

Sen. Ronaldo Caiado of the Democrats argued that Rousseff should be ousted, arguing that lawmakers weren’t the ones behind the impeachment process.

“It began because 90% of the population has said loudly, no more (Workers’ Party),” he said.

In May, Rousseff called the impeachment proceedings an attempt at a power grab by her rivals. She said her government has long been the target of political sabotage.

“When Brazil or when a president is impeached for a crime that they have not committed, the name we have for this in democracy – it’s not an impeachment, it is a coup,” she said after the Senate voted to launch the proceedings.

The heir-apparent to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Rousseff was re-elected by a narrow margin in 2014, but a recession and a cross-party corruption scandal put an end to any political goodwill she might have earned, eventually leading to her ouster.

A statement from the spokesman for Ban Ki-moon said the UN Secretary-General had “taken note” of the impeachment process and Temer’s swearing in.

“The Secretary-General extends his best wishes to President Temer as he begins his tenure,” the statement said. “He trusts that under President Temer’s leadership, Brazil and the United Nations will continue their traditional close partnership.”