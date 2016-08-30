US Open 2016: Novak Djokovic - Injury ‘not serious’

Updated 10:45 AM EDT, Tue August 30, 2016
After a disappointing Olympic Games, Novak Djokovic got his year back on track, surviving a four-set battle with Jerzy Janowicz at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
US Open Round 1 —
After a disappointing Olympic Games, Novak Djokovic got his year back on track, surviving a four-set battle with Jerzy Janowicz at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Al Bello/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Janowicz, the world No. 247, pushed the defending champion hard, taking the second set after Djokovic was forced to call for the physio in the first set.
US Open Round 1 —
Janowicz, the world No. 247, pushed the defending champion hard, taking the second set after Djokovic was forced to call for the physio in the first set.
JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
The Serb eventually went on to triumph 6-3 5-7 6-2 6-1 to keep his bid for a third US Open title intact. Asked about fitness, Djokovic was buoyant about his prospects, telling reporters: "Hopefully as the tournament progresses, I'll reach my peak."
US Open Round 1 —
The Serb eventually went on to triumph 6-3 5-7 6-2 6-1 to keep his bid for a third US Open title intact. Asked about fitness, Djokovic was buoyant about his prospects, telling reporters: "Hopefully as the tournament progresses, I'll reach my peak."
JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Two-time champion Rafa Nadal was happy to be back in grand slam action after a long-term wrist injury kept him out of both the French Open and Wimbledon.
US Open Round 1 —
Two-time champion Rafa Nadal was happy to be back in grand slam action after a long-term wrist injury kept him out of both the French Open and Wimbledon.
Michael Reaves/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
The Spaniard was untroubled in the first round, defeating Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-1 6-4 6-2 to extend his perfect record in US Open first-round matches to 12 without defeat.
US Open Round 1 —
The Spaniard was untroubled in the first round, defeating Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-1 6-4 6-2 to extend his perfect record in US Open first-round matches to 12 without defeat.
Elsa/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
There was an early shock over on Court Five as 21-year-old Briton Kyle Edmund crowned his US Open main draw debut with a win against French world No. 15 Richard Gasquet in straight sets.
US Open Round 1 —
There was an early shock over on Court Five as 21-year-old Briton Kyle Edmund crowned his US Open main draw debut with a win against French world No. 15 Richard Gasquet in straight sets.
Mike Stobe/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for USTA
Visibly delighted by the result, Edmund will face American wildcard Ernesto Escobedo in round two. Gasquet's wait for his first grand slam singles title goes on.
US Open Round 1 —
Visibly delighted by the result, Edmund will face American wildcard Ernesto Escobedo in round two. Gasquet's wait for his first grand slam singles title goes on.
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Eighteen-year-old American Frances Tiafoe fell agonizingly short of sending 20th seed John Isner hurtling out of the tournament. "It hurts, it hurts a lot," Tifaoe told reporters, having served for the match in the fifth set.
US Open Round 1 —
Eighteen-year-old American Frances Tiafoe fell agonizingly short of sending 20th seed John Isner hurtling out of the tournament. "It hurts, it hurts a lot," Tifaoe told reporters, having served for the match in the fifth set.
Alex Goodlett/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Instead, Isner advanced to a round two clash with Belgium's Steve Darcis, eventually coming back from two sets down to win the match 3-6 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 7-6 (7-3).
US Open Round 1 —
Instead, Isner advanced to a round two clash with Belgium's Steve Darcis, eventually coming back from two sets down to win the match 3-6 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 7-6 (7-3).
Al Bello/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
In the women's draw, Olympic champion Monica Puig was unable to continue her gold medal form, going down 6-4 6-2 to China's Zheng Saisai in her first match since winning in Rio.
US Open Round 1 —
In the women's draw, Olympic champion Monica Puig was unable to continue her gold medal form, going down 6-4 6-2 to China's Zheng Saisai in her first match since winning in Rio.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images South America/Getty Images
By contrast, Rio silver medalist Angelique Kerber looked every bit as good as she did when lifting the Australian Open title earlier this year.
US Open Round 1 —
By contrast, Rio silver medalist Angelique Kerber looked every bit as good as she did when lifting the Australian Open title earlier this year.
Elsa/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
The German second seed started her campaign at Flushing Meadows with a comfortable win against Polona Hercog, advancing to the second round without dropping a game after the Slovenian was forced to retire in the second set.
US Open Round 1 —
The German second seed started her campaign at Flushing Meadows with a comfortable win against Polona Hercog, advancing to the second round without dropping a game after the Slovenian was forced to retire in the second set.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Kerber will face Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the second round after the Croat beat Alize Cornet of France 6-4 6-1.
US Open Round 1 —
Kerber will face Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the second round after the Croat beat Alize Cornet of France 6-4 6-1.
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Third seed Garbine Muguruza is another contender for the title this year, but had to fight against 20-year-old Belgian Elise Mertens (pictured).
US Open Round 1 —
Third seed Garbine Muguruza is another contender for the title this year, but had to fight against 20-year-old Belgian Elise Mertens (pictured).
JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Muguruza, conqueror of Serena Williams in June's French Open, admitted she had trouble breathing after losing the first set 6-2. But, with Mertens competing in the main draw at Flushing Meadows for the first time, Muguruza recovered her poise to take the remaining two sets 6-0 6-3.
US Open Round 1 —
Muguruza, conqueror of Serena Williams in June's French Open, admitted she had trouble breathing after losing the first set 6-2. But, with Mertens competing in the main draw at Flushing Meadows for the first time, Muguruza recovered her poise to take the remaining two sets 6-0 6-3.
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Serena Williams will continue her bid to break Steffi Graf's Open-era record of 22 grand slam singles titles on Tuesday. Coming to the Big Apple on the back of a disappointing Olympics, the American is tied with the German ... but who'd bet against her making it 23 come the end of the tournament?
US Open Round 1 —
Serena Williams will continue her bid to break Steffi Graf's Open-era record of 22 grand slam singles titles on Tuesday. Coming to the Big Apple on the back of a disappointing Olympics, the American is tied with the German ... but who'd bet against her making it 23 come the end of the tournament?
PETER PARKS/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Williams takes to the court in Tuesday's evening session against Olympic women's doubles gold medalist Ekaterina Makarova (right) -- one of only two left-handed players to have beaten her at a grand slam event (back in 2012 in the fourth round of the Australian Open).<br /><br />Who will win this year's US Open? Have your say on <a href="https://twitter.com/cnnsport" target="_blank" target="_blank">Twitter</a> or our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/cnnsport/" target="_blank" target="_blank">Facebook</a> page.
US Open Round 1 —
Williams takes to the court in Tuesday's evening session against Olympic women's doubles gold medalist Ekaterina Makarova (right) -- one of only two left-handed players to have beaten her at a grand slam event (back in 2012 in the fourth round of the Australian Open).

Who will win this year's US Open? Have your say on Twitter or our Facebook page.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images South America/Getty Images

Story highlights

Djokovic wins first match in four sets

Nadal continues good run of form

McEnroe ends coaching stint with Raonic

Olympic women's champ beaten

CNN  — 

Novak Djokovic dismissed fears of serious injury after winning the opening match of his title defense at the US Open.

The world No. 1 was taken to four sets by 247th-ranked Pole Jerzy Janowicz in his first tournament since losing his first singles match at this month’s Rio Olympics.

Djokovic admitted before the season’s final grand slam that his injured wrist has not fully healed, and Monday he had to call for a trainer in the first set to treat his right arm.

“Calling for the medical timeout was just prevention,” the 29-year-old told reporters. “It’s all good; to be honest, I take it day by day.”

“It’s getting better and better each day. I’m glad that I’m experiencing that so hopefully, as the tournament progresses, I’ll reach my peak.”

The Serb will face Jiri Vesely in the second round on Wednesday. The 49th-ranked Czech beat India’s Saketh Myneni in five sets.

Read more: Can Murray cap his golden 2016?

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the winner's trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland during their Men's Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2015 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 13, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Djokovic defeated Federer 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
US Open: The Big Apple's biggest show
02:00 - Source: CNN

Fourth seed Rafael Nadal continued his recent promising run of form by beating Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan in three sets, dropping only seven games in the process.

The Spaniard has been troubled by a battery of ailments over the past two years. A wrist injury forced him to withdraw from the French Open and kept him out of Wimbledon.

However, Nadal bounced back at the Olympics, winning a gold medal with doubles partner Marc Lopez and reaching the bronze medal match, which he lost to Kei Nishikori.

The two-time US Open champion will next play Italy’s Andreas Seppi.

Raonic and McEnroe end coaching ties

Fifth seed Milos Raonic beat German Dustin Brown in straight sets, following a surprise announcement that his coaching tie with John McEnroe had ended.

McEnroe cited his various media commitments as being a hindrance to his coaching duties with the 25-year-old Canadian at Wimbledon, despite the world No. 6 making it all the way to his first grand slam final.

McEnroe indicated that their parting was by mutual consent, and left the door open to the pair working together in the future.

“It’s best to sort of separate at this stage,” McEnroe told ESPN, one of his employers. “It will just make life easier for everyone.”

Raonic, who will next play American Ryan Harrison, told reporters: “It’s a decision we’re both okay with. We spoke about it, were up front, and there’s no ill feelings over it.”

Tiafoe shines in grand slam debut

Teenage wildcard entry Frances Tiafoe tested compatriot John Isner, racing to a two-set lead before the long-standing US No. 1 battled back to triumph in a fifth-set tiebreak.

As temperatures reached into the 90s in New York, the six-foot 10-inch Isner needed 35 aces to defeat the 18-year-old from Maryland, who failed to serve out for the match in the final set.

“At such a young age, he seems to be the type of kid that can rise up to the big occasion, big moment, and great atmosphere,” Isner told reporters of the 2015 US national junior champion. “I can’t say enough about Frances. He has a fantastic future.

“He’s got wheels; he’s got the hands; he’s got shots on both sides. One area, if he improves his second serve a little bit. But I would certainly buy stock in him right now, for sure.”

Isner, the 20th seed, next faces Belgium’s Steve Darcis as he seeks to build on last year’s fourth-round appearance. The 31-year-old has never got past the quarterfinals in nine attempts at his home slam.

Read more: Can ‘the next Serena’ steal the show?

Vinci advances

Last year’s surprise finalist in the women’s tournament, Roberta Vinci, sailed past her first-round opponent Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany 6-2 6-4.

CNN
CNN
video

Angelique Kerber: How the gym has changed my tennis

Steffi Graf Rio 2016 interview
video

Steffi Graf: 'I hope Serena breaks grand slam record'

The Italian seventh seed, who ended Serena Williams’ bid to complete her first career grand slam in the semifinals before losing to compatriot Flavia Pennetta, will next play American Christina McHale.

French Open winner Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain took three sets to beat Belgian Elise Mertens. The third seed, who lost in round two last year, next faces 48th-ranked Latvian Anastasija Sevastova.

Who will win the US Open? Have your say on our Facebook page

Olympic champion Monica Puig, who beat Muguruza on the way to winning Puerto Rico’s historic first Olympic gold medal, suffered a first-round defeat against China’s Saisai Zheng.

Second seed Angelique Kerber, the silver medalist in Rio, had easy progress into round two after Slovenian opponent Polona Hercog retired while trailing 6-0 1-0.

The German, who can replace Williams as world No. 1 by winning the title at Flushing Meadows, will next play Croatian veteran Mirjana Lucic-Baroni – who made her grand slam debut here as a 15-year-old in 1997.

Tuesday’s highlights

Serena Williams, who has been battling a shoulder injury, will play Russian Ekaterina Makarova Tuesday as she begins her bid for an Open-Era record 23rd grand slam title.

Her sixth-seeded older sister Venus Williams is up against Ukraine’s Kateryna Koslova.

The retractable roof over Arthur Ashe Stadium in the closed position at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center August 2, 2016 in New york. / AFP / DON EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
The retractable roof over Arthur Ashe Stadium in the closed position at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center August 2, 2016 in New york. / AFP / DON EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
DON EMMERT/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
video

U.S. Open 2016: $150 million roof gives slam new look

Polish fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska and Romania’s No. 5 Simona Halep are also in action, against American Jessica Pegula and Belgium’s Kirsten Flipkens respectively.

Visit cnn.com/opencourt for more tennis news

Olympic men’s champion Andy Murray plays Czech Lukas Rosol, third seed Stan Wawrinka begins against Spain’s Fenrando Verdasco, world No. 7 Nishikori takes on Benjamin Becker of Germany, while Olympic men’s singles runner-up Del Potro faces fellow Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

This year’s lineup has one very notable absence: 17-time grand slam winner Roger Federer is missing his first tournament at Flushing Meadows since 1999 due to a knee injury which will sideline him until next year.