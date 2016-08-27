Story highlights Murray defended Olympic title in Rio No. 1 Djokovic favorite for US Open Federer missing through injury

CNN —

All eyes will surely focus on Andy Murray for the US Open, the last grand slam tournament of the season.

The Scot has enjoyed something of a fabulous year, not least because he became a father for the first time – his wife Kim gave birth to Sophia in February – but also due to a bumper year of trophies.

Not content with winning Wimbledon for a second time, he was chosen to carry the flag for Team GB for the Rio Games and then successfully defended his Olympic title after an epic struggle with Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro, becoming the first man to retain the Olympic singles accolade.

After the gold medal match, he cast his mind back to another tough contest when he won his first grand slam in 2012, telling reporters: “I think the US Open final I played against Novak (Djokovic) when I won my first slam was very hard. But tonight I found really difficult.

“It was one of the toughest matches that I’ve played to win a big event, for sure.”

He has been making a habit of winning tough matches in 2016 – ever since he was reunited with coach and former star player Ivan Lendl. His performances since the two started working together again have been uncompromising.

Read more: Can ‘the next Serena’ steal the show?

Murray ‘loves Flushing Meadows’

Murray beat his main rival Novak Djokovic to win the Rome Masters in May. It was his first win against the Serb on clay and only the second time he has emerged victorious in their previous 14 encounters.

The world number two also set a Queen’s Club record in June, winning the coveted title for a fifth time after beating rising Canadian star Milos Raonic, and got to the final of both the Australian and French Open competitions, and the final of the Cincinnati Masters played straight after the Rio Games.

Murray is clearly looking forward to the challenge ahead this week.

“Despite winning my first grand slam here, my opinion of Flushing Meadows and this tournament will never change … Love New York … Love this tournament,” he said on his website.

Murray faces Czech player Lukas Rosol, who is ranked 82 in the world, in his opening game.

Defending US Open champion Novak Djokovic is still being tipped to retain his title, with many of the online betting websites making him favorite for the tournament.

But the seemingly invincible champion has suffered a recent poor run of form, crashing out of Wimbledon after losing in four sets to American Sam Querrey in the third round – the first time he had suffered a defeat at a grand slam in 30 matches.

Read more: Why tennis great Graf is cheering for Serena

Disappointments for Djokovic

And then he was left in tears in Rio after a shock defeat to del Potro in the early stages of the Olympic competition.

“It’s one of the toughest losses in my life and career. The wounds are still fresh,” he said after the game.

Djokovic appears confident though. The ATP world tour website quoted the two-time US Open champion as saying his wrist injury was feeling better.

“I’ve had a phenomenal season – definitely rank this season one of the best that I’ve had in [my] career,” he said.

Djokovic will start his defense against Poland’s Jerzy Janowicz, ranked 228 in the world.

The 17-time grand slam winner Roger Federer will be absent through injury, so who else could feature?

Like this story? Visit cnn.com/tennis

Seventh-ranked Kei Nishikori, a US Open finalist in 2014, won a bronze medal in Rio after beating Rafael Nadal. Croatian Marin Cilic beat Murray in the Cincinnati Masters, and perhaps Juan Martin del Potro will make up for his defeat in the Olympic gold medal match.

Milos Raonic, Nick Kyrgios and Stan Wawrinka are also looking for grand slam glory and cannot be ruled out.