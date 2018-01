The free-for-all in Syria will make your head spin

Just when you thought Syria's long-running civil war couldn't get any more complicated -- it did.

It started out as an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad, but now it's a free-for-all

ISIS has lost control of most of its territory after it came under attack from all sides.

But victories over ISIS mean that the other combatants are now freer to attack each other.

Turkey opened a new front against Kurds in northern Syria in January.

