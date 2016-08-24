Famous liars -- Where are they now?

Ryan Lochte's big lie in the Rio Games was not just a huge embarrassment for the United States, it potentially cost him millions of dollars in corporate sponsorships. After Lochte admitted to "over-exaggerating" about being robbed at gunpoint by police in Rio, Speedo, Ralph Lauren and other companies dropped the 12-time Olympic medalist as a pitchman. NBC

In a January 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Lance Armstrong confessed to using performance-enhancing drugs after years of denying allegations. The doping scandal cost Armstrong his Tour de France titles and bronze Olympic medal -- and he was banned from competitive cycling. But the backlash didn't stop there. Folks on social media mercilessly mocked the cyclist, who appeared unremorseful about his lies. The charity he founded, the Livestrong Foundation, had severed ties with its founder, but it also took a financial hit, seeing a dramatic decline in donations.

Journalist Brian Williams lost his "Nightly News" anchor chair after he was caught lying about surviving a helicopter attack in Iraq. After admitting to "misremembering" the tall tale, NBC launched an investigation that found other instances where Williams had stretched the truth while reporting from the field. NBC briefly suspended Williams and cut his pay before switching him to the 11 p.m. slot on MSNBC this election season. Larry French/Getty Images

With Oprah Winfrey's stamp of approval, author James Frey's "A Million Little Pieces" shot to the top of the best-sellers list in 2005. But a year later, Winfrey said Frey "conned" her by lying about moments in his memoir based on drug addiction. A decade later, Frey is making his mark in the young-adult genre and has forayed into TV. Getty Images