How these Olympic underdogs became sporting heroes at Rio

It’s often the household names that dominate Olympic coverage.

But this year, a group of relatively obscure Olympians grabbed headlines, becoming the unlikely champs of the Games in Rio and stealing the limelight with their dogged ambition and sheer charm.

We take a closer look at the underdogs of the Rio Olympics who emerged victorious.

Refugee Olympic Team

For the first time in history, 10 refugee athletes competed in the Olympics Games, representing all of those around the world who have no nation.

Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/AFP/Getty Images Every competitor at the 2016 Olympics will have undergone a personal journey to reach Rio. But for some athletes, notably a number of refugee competitors, the path has been truly life changing ... Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team Claire Thomas/Claire Thomas Paul Amotun Lokoro: South Sudan, 100m — Paul Amotun Lokoro fled war in his home country of South Sudan. Years later, the 24-year-old is aiming to not just compete, but thrive at the Olympic Games."I want to win a gold," he says. "If I win the race, I will be famous!" Paul Amotun Lokoro fled war in his home country of South Sudan. Years later, the 24-year-old is aiming to not just compete, but thrive at the Olympic Games."I want to win a gold," he says. "If I win the race, I will be famous!" Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team Claire Thomas/ioc Rose Nathike Lokonyen: South Sudan, 800m — Fourteen years after leaving South Sudan for the Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya, Rose Nathike Lokonyen is set to line up alongside some of the world's finest middle distance runners at Rio 2016. Fourteen years after leaving South Sudan for the Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya, Rose Nathike Lokonyen is set to line up alongside some of the world's finest middle distance runners at Rio 2016. Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team Claire Thomas/Claire Thomas Yiech Pur Biel: South Sudan, 800m — Pur Biel also fled the Sudanese civil war, arriving at the Kakuma camp in 2005. The 21-year-old cites the prospect of Rio 2016 as "a great moment in my life and a story to my children and grandchildren." Pur Biel also fled the Sudanese civil war, arriving at the Kakuma camp in 2005. The 21-year-old cites the prospect of Rio 2016 as "a great moment in my life and a story to my children and grandchildren." Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team Rami Anis: Syria, Swimming — Six years ago, Rami Anis was swimming for Syria at the Asian Games in China. But in 2011, he fled his home of Aleppo to escape bombing. Six years ago, Rami Anis was swimming for Syria at the Asian Games in China. But in 2011, he fled his home of Aleppo to escape bombing. Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team FRANCOIS XAVIER MARIT/AFP/AFP/Getty Images Leaving Syria, reaching Rio — His new coach in Belgium believes Anis' place in the Rio 2016 Olympic refugee team is a form of "justice".

His new coach in Belgium believes Anis' place in the Rio 2016 Olympic refugee team is a form of "justice". Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images for IOC Yusra Mardini: Swimming, Syria — Joining Rami on the team is 18-year-old Yusra Mardini, another refugee from Syria who now trains in Germany. Joining Rami on the team is 18-year-old Yusra Mardini, another refugee from Syria who now trains in Germany. Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images for IOC Youngest refugee athlete — Mardini's coach, Sven Spannekrebs (pictured left here), will be one of the backroom staff joining the refugee team for Rio.

Mardini's coach, Sven Spannekrebs (pictured left here), will be one of the backroom staff joining the refugee team for Rio. Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/AFP/Getty Images Popole Misenga: Democratic Republic of Congo, Judo — Congolese judo athlete Popole Misenga sought asylum in Brazil after the 2013 world championships in Rio. He will be on the official Olympic Refugee Team for the 2016 Games in the same city. Congolese judo athlete Popole Misenga sought asylum in Brazil after the 2013 world championships in Rio. He will be on the official Olympic Refugee Team for the 2016 Games in the same city. Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/AFP/Getty Images New life in Rio — Misenga, 24, has married a Brazilian and has a young son since being granted asylum. He says Rio is a "magical place" to live. Misenga, 24, has married a Brazilian and has a young son since being granted asylum. He says Rio is a "magical place" to live. Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team Claire Thomas/Claire Thomas Anjelina Nadai Lohalith: South Sudan, 1500m — Anjelina Lohalith, 21, left her home country when she was just eight years old. While her family remain in South Sudan, she will now compete in Rio in the 1500m for the Refugee Olympic Team. Anjelina Lohalith, 21, left her home country when she was just eight years old. While her family remain in South Sudan, she will now compete in Rio in the 1500m for the Refugee Olympic Team. Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team Claire Thomas/Claire Thomas Yonas Kinde: Ethiopia, Marathon — 36-year-old Yonas Kinde left Ethiopia for Luxembourg in 2012 and immediately pursued his love for running. He soon becoming the best long distance runner in the tiny European country. 36-year-old Yonas Kinde left Ethiopia for Luxembourg in 2012 and immediately pursued his love for running. He soon becoming the best long distance runner in the tiny European country. Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team Claire Thomas/Claire Thomas James Nyang Chiengjiek: South Sudan, 400m — Just 13-years-old when he left his home, Chiengjiek managed to avoid the fate of South Sudan's child soldiers. He reached Kenya's Kakuma camp in 2002, quickly capitalizing on his athletic talents despite a lack of top class facilities. Just 13-years-old when he left his home, Chiengjiek managed to avoid the fate of South Sudan's child soldiers. He reached Kenya's Kakuma camp in 2002, quickly capitalizing on his athletic talents despite a lack of top class facilities. Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team ANTONY DICKSON/AFP/AFP/Getty Images Beyond the team — Raheleh Asemani, formerly a taekwondo athlete for Iran, was on the shortlist for the Olympic Refugee Team -- but will now compete for Belgium in Rio having been granted citizenship. Raheleh Asemani, formerly a taekwondo athlete for Iran, was on the shortlist for the Olympic Refugee Team -- but will now compete for Belgium in Rio having been granted citizenship. Photos: Rio 2016 Olympics: Meet the first ever refugee team AFP/AFP/AFP/Getty Images Woman behind the team — For many years, Kenyan marathon runner Tegla Loroupe has been using athletics to work toward peace in Africa. Five of the Olympic Refugee Team are South Sudanese refugees from her foundation's training center, and she will be the team's chef de mission.

For many years, Kenyan marathon runner Tegla Loroupe has been using athletics to work toward peace in Africa. Five of the Olympic Refugee Team are South Sudanese refugees from her foundation's training center, and she will be the team's chef de mission. Prev Next

They proved that despite having faced famine and war, they’d never give up on a sporting dream.

Syrians Yusra Mardini and Rami Anis both escaped the ongoing deadly conflict in their home country to compete in the swimming competition.

Olympic refugee team swimmers Yusra Mardini and Rami Anis pose for a photo in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue on in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Buda Mendes/Getty Images South America/Getty Images

Anis received a standing ovation after setting a personal best of 54.25 seconds in the men’s 100-meter butterfly, but fell short of winning any medals. Mardini won her women’s 100-meter butterfly heat, but she wasn’t fast enough to make it further.

Yiech Pur Biel, Anjelina Nadai Lohalith, James Chiengjiek, Paulo Amotun Lokoro, and Rose Nathike Lokonyen all grew up and trained in Kenya’s Kakuma refugee camp.

South Sudan's athletes James Nyang Chiengjiek (L), Yiech Pur Biel (2nd L) and Rose Nathike Lokonyen. YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

“The life in Kakuma camp was so hard,” says Rose Nathike. Thirteen years ago, she was running from soldiers in Chukudum, South Sudan. This year, incredibly, she competed in the 800 meters, finishing seventh in her heat.

Yolande Mabika and Popole Misenga left a life of hardship and abuse when they abandoned the Congolese judo team during the 2013 world championships in Rio to seek asylum in Brazil.

Refugees and judo athletes from the Democratic Republic of Congo Yolande Mabika, center, and Popole Misenga, right, take in the view from their future apartment at the Olympic Village. Pool/Getty Images South America/Getty Images

By competing under the flag of the International Olympic Committee, they entered history, despite getting knocked out of the judo competition in the earlier rounds.

New nations on the world stage

After 16 appearances in the Olympic games, the Pacific island nation Fiji won its first ever gold medal.

The country thrashed Great Britain 43-7 to win the rugby final and make Olympic history.

Fiji's players pray after victory in the men's rugby sevens gold medal match between Fiji and Britain during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Deodoro Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. PASCAL GUYOT/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Rugby is Fiji’s national sport and as the men’s sevens team clinched their medal, Fijians erupted with joy, using the hashtag #Tosoviti – which means “life is good’”– on social media. The sevens format was reintroduced for the 2016 Olympic Games.

Thank you for your support, Fiji Mens 7s team wins Gold in Rio! The first ever medal for our nation. #TosoViti https://t.co/UYE2FuR8MG — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) August 11, 2016

There was also only one gold medal for Taiwan, or “Chinese Taipei,” the name under which Taiwan is permitted to compete in the Olympics.

While Taiwan has participated in every Olympics for the past three decades, the compromise never sat well with many at home, and has grown more controversial as Taiwanese politics shifted in the direction of full independence from mainland China.

Gold medalist Hsu Shu-ching of Chinese Taipei; silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines; and bronze medalist Jin Hee Yoon of Korea celebrate on the podium after the Women's 53kg Group A weightlifting contest. Lars Baron/Getty Images South America/Getty Images

The gold medal win from female weightlifter Hsu Shu-ching was much celebrated; her victory was reportedly watched by family and friends in their hometown of Lunbei, a rural area in central Taiwan, with local politicians even coming out in support.

Father Hsu Yung-ming said the family was not well off and the prize money was going to be a great help. He and his wife used to make their living by sending produce to local wet markets, but they were forced to quit four years ago after he underwent surgery.

The athlete also plans to donate a portion of her winnings to her high school.

Singaporean stunner

Both Singapore and the world were stunned when Singaporean athlete Joseph Schooling beat 23-time Olympic gold medal winner Michael Phelps in the 100-meter butterfly on August 13.

Singapore's Joseph Schooling celebrates after the men's 100m Butterfly Final during the swimming event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Schooling won his country’s first gold medal in an Olympic record time of 50.39 seconds.

Since winning his medal, the humble athlete has downplayed his success, asserting that he’s no “superstar” but just a “kid who beat Phelps that one time.”

Though Schooling emerged a victor at Rio, he had already shown promise by beating Phelps in the 100-meter butterfly semifinals.

Rising internet star

She might not be a gold medal winner, but Chinese Olympic swimmer Fu Yuanhui has won the admiration of fans world over with her goofy antics and outspoken style.

On August 15, she charmed over 11 million fans during an hour-long broadcast on Inke, one of China’s most popular video live-streaming platforms.

And August 14, she smashed taboos about menstruation by openly admitting that her stomach hurt because she was on her period during the race.

She said she felt drained after finishing in fourth place in the women’s 4x100-meter medley relay, but that that was not an excuse for performing badly.

Her candid comments won the admiration of many on the internet.