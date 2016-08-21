Goodbye from Rio: The 2016 Olympic Games closing ceremony

Rio sends off the 2016 Summer Olympic Games with its closing ceremony Sunday night.

Story highlights Closing ceremony begins Sunday at 7 p.m. ET 12,000 volunteers will take part Brazil's acting President will not participate

Rio de Janeiro CNN —

A showcase of Brazilian culture will wrap up the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio Sunday with the staging of the closing ceremony at Maracana Stadium.

Organizers said more than 41,000 tickets have been sold for the event but there are still spots available, ranging from 600 reais to 3,000 reais ($187 to $936 USD).

Most of the details are being kept under lock and key, but organizers have released some information about the giant party.

Rosa Magalhaes, the creative director for the closing ceremony, said it will be a festive atmosphere with a touch of melancholy.

“It will close a circle with Olympic flame being extinguished (in Rio), so there’s a bit of melancholy because the flame represents the period of the Olympic Games. At the same time, the closing ceremony must be happy because there’s a new beginning. So it’s a happy celebration with a bit of melancholy.”

Abel Gomes, the creative supervisor for the ceremony, said it’s a new beginning.

“We will put on a great show. (Magalhaes) said there’s a bit of melancholy. I tend to disagree a little with my dear Rosa because it will be a great, beautiful party. The flame will go to other places, it’s a new beginning. It will be a wonderful party showing the best of Brazilians, which is their happiness,” he said.

Magalhaes noted that while the Maracana is a great venue, it does present some challenges for the creative team, especially when trying to recreate the big samba floats that Rio’s carnival is known for.

“We have the Maracana with a door measuring four by five meters. That door is a big problem. We can’t do anything larger that 4.5 meters or there will be a risk of that getting stuck. There is one element that will be 20 meters tall, but I can’t reveal anything else.”

While there will be challenges, Rio 2016 ceremonies director Leonardo Caetano said it’s a great way to show off Brazilian culture.

“I think the main characteristic of the closing ceremony is that it’s a celebration. It’s a celebration of the wonderful weeks we have lived, it’s a celebration of the Brazilian culture, of the way we do things. Many of the elements of the opening ceremony will be seen again. We don’t want to give any spoilers, but some characters come back.”

Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony Francois-Xavier Marit/AFP/Getty images Fireworks explode over the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro at the end of the opening ceremony on Friday, August 5. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony Ezra Shaw/Getty Images The Olympic cauldron is lit at the stadium. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images Vanderlei Cordeiro de Lima, a former Brazilian long-distance runner, lights the Olympic cauldron. De Lima was leading the Olympic marathon in 2004 when he was attacked by a protester near the end of the race. He ended up finishing third, but the graceful way he handled the disappointment won him plaudits around the world for his sportsmanship. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images Dancers perform during the opening ceremony at the Maracana Stadium. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony Morry Gash/Pool/Getty Images The Olympic flag is carried into the stadium. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony Morry Gash/AP Fireworks are seen over the stadium. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony David J. Phillip/AP Children fly kites during the event. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony Jae C. Hong/AP The Refugee Olympic Team walks out during the parade of nations. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Pentathlete Yane Marques leads Brazil's athletes into the Maracana Stadium. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Members of the Russian team take part in the parade of nations. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony Jamie Squire/Getty Images Iran's athletes enter the stadium. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony Jamie Squire/Getty Images Members of Indonesia's Olympic team walk during the parade of nations. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony David Rogers/Getty Images There were more than 200 countries taking part in the opening ceremony. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images Members of Spain's delegation wave fans during the ceremony. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Spectators hold up their phones during the event. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony Lars Baron/Getty Images Belarus team members pose for photographs while entering the stadium. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony Julian Finney/Getty Images U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, carries the American flag into the Maracana Stadium. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony Matt Slocum/AP Egyptian athletes take photos as they march into the stadium. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony David J. Phillip/AP Trampoline gymnast Rosie MacLennan carries the Canadian flag. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images A performer smiles during the opening ceremony. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony Michael Sohn/AP Team Burundi arrives at the opening ceremony. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony Paul Gilham/Getty Images Sailing athlete Sofia Bekatorou leads Greece out. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony Ian Walton/Getty Images A "Favela Voices" segment takes place during the ceremony. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony Matt Slocum/AP A volunteer carries the flag of the Independent Olympic Team. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony Paul Gilham/Getty Images Members of Australia's Olympic team take photos inside the stadium. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty Images The colorful performances that opened the ceremony included lasers, 3-D projections and a cascade of water enveloping the stage. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony Pool/Getty Images Fireworks explode during the event. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony Jamie Squire/Getty Images A performer holds a plant. The ceremony was designed to promote two messages: protection of the environment and peace. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen walks on stage at the start of the event. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony David Rogers/Getty Images Performers take part in the spectacle. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony Jamie Squire/Getty Images Dancers perform. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images Brazilian aviation pioneer Alberto Santos-Dumont is honored during the event. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony Ezra Shaw/Getty Images There were 35,000 professionals who worked on the show. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony OLIVIER MORIN/AFP/Getty Images There were 5,500 costumes made for the event. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images There were 3 billion people said to be watching around the world. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images Artists take part in the ceremony. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images People perform during the countdown at the start of the event. Photos: Rio Olympics: Opening ceremony FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty Images A view inside the Maracana Stadium. Prev Next

But will Pele be there?

There are conflicting reports on whether football legend and Brazil native Pele will participate in the closing ceremony.

Mario Andrada, Rio 2016’s communication director, said he would welcome Pele as a guest, but as of right now, there are no plans for him to be in the ceremony.

“If he wants to be there, he will be our guest, but we haven’t got in touch with him or he hasn’t got in touch with us since the opening. But obviously if we get a chance to have him it will be our pleasure.”

One definite no-show is Brazil’s acting president, Michel Temer. After being booed by the crowd during the opening ceremony, Temer announced he would send Rodrigo Maia, the speaker of the lower house of Brazil’s congress, to the finale.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the new mayor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, will be there, as the Japanese city will host the next edition of the Olympics.

Brazil’s flag-bearer for the closing ceremony will be canoeist Isaquias Queiroz Dos Santos, who won two silver medals and one bronze during the competition. On the USA side, gymnast Simone Biles was chosen to do the honors. Biles won four gold medals and one bronze in Rio.