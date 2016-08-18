Amber Heard arrives on the red carpet for the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 2.

Editor’s Note: Since Heard announced she was donating her divorce settlement in 2016, the ACLU has stated they have received a significant portion but not all of her $3.5 million pledge to the organization.

Amber Heard has made good on her promise to give the millions she received from her divorce settlement with Johnny Depp to charity.

Heard distributed her $7 million settlement between two organizations – Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and the ACLU, which will put its portion of the funds toward efforts to stop violence against women.

“As described in the restraining order and divorce settlement, money played no role for me personally and never has, except to the extent that I could donate it to charity and, in doing so, hopefully help those less able to defend themselves,” Heard said in a statement via her publicist. “This is over and above any funds that I have given away in the past and will continue to give away in the future.”

Heard and Depp came to the settlement on Tuesday, one day before they were scheduled to appear in court.

Heard had previously accused Depp of domestic abuse and got a restraining order against the actor in May.

Heard said she has been a volunteer for Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles for over 10 years and seen “firsthand how more funding for staffing, better equipment and better medication can make the difference between life or death for a child.”

“I know these organizations will put the funds to good use and look forward to continuing to support them in the future,” she said. “Hopefully, this experience results in a positive change in the lives of people who need it the most.”

Anthony D. Romero, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union, added: “We are incredibly grateful that Ms. Heard has so very generously shown her support for the important and necessary advocacy for victims of domestic violence.”