If office life were like the Olympics, here are 5 things you already do that deserve a medal

(CNN) While the world's brightest and strongest toil away in Pyeongcheng, you're probably toiling away under the fluorescent lights of your office. There's no shame in that. Just because you don't have lats of steel or half a mine's worth of precious metal around your neck doesn't mean you aren't an athlete in your own right. In fact, you kind of deserve a medal for just showing up to work every day and dealing with this cr -- we mean, these events.

1. Reply-All roulette

You've trained your whole life for this. It's the moment, right here, that matters. Just do it. Hit send! Why is the "Reply" button so close to the "Reply All" button? Because life is hard! Victory is for winners, and you will DEF get fired if you send this to your boss so be careful.

"I WENT TO COLLEGE WHY IS THIS SO HARD?"

2. Refrigerator Tetris

You need to put your lunch in the refrigerator. 24 other people in your department need to put their lunch in the refrigerator. THERE'S ONLY SO. MUCH. REFRIGERATOR. And everyone knows the freezer is not an option. Nothing but empty ice trays and a forgotten Lean Cuisine up there. (Note: This is a team sport.)

Bonus round: Jenga-ing your lunch back out at noon.

