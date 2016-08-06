Venus Williams loses in opening round of Rio 2016 Olympics

Published 10:59 PM EDT, Sat August 6, 2016
Kerri Walsh Jennings celebrates with her teammate April Ross after winning a beach volleyball match against Australia, 21-14, 21-13, at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early in the morning on Sunday August 7.
Petr David Josek/AP
Kosuke Hagino of Japan celebrates winning gold in the final of the men's 400-meter individual medley on the first day of competition at the 2016 Olympic Games on Saturday, August 6.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens cries after defeating Venus Williams of the United States in the women's tennis competition 4-6, 6-3, 7-6.
Vadim Ghirda/AP
Hungary's Katinka Hosszu celebrates after breaking the world record by more than two seconds in the women's 400-meter individual medley final.
CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images
Carli Lloyd of United States celebrates with her team after scoring during the women's Group G first round match between United States and France. The United States won the match 1-0.
Pedro Vilela/Getty Images
Uchimura Kohei of Japan takes part in the competition of qualification of artistic gymnastics.
Xinhua/Sipa USA
Armenia's Artur Hovhannisyan receives a punch from Spain's Samuel Carmona Heredia during a men's light flyweight 49-kg preliminary boxing match. Hovhannisyan lost the match 0-3.
Frank Franklin II/AP
Madelein Meppelink of the Netherlands signals during the women's beach volleyball preliminary round Pool F match against Olaya Perez Pazo and Norisbeth Agudo of Venezuela. Meppelink and teammate Marleen van Iersel won 21-17, 21-11.
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Italy's Rossella Fiamingo competes against Hungary's Emese Szasz during the women's individual epee gold medal bout in fencing. Szasz won the gold medal.
KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images
Illya Marchenko, of Ukraine, licks his racquet after losing the match in a tie-breaker during the third set against Andreas Seppi, of Italy.
Charles Krupa/AP
South Korea's Ku Bon-chan, Kim Woo-jin and Lee Seung-yun celebrate after winning the men's team archery gold medal match at the Sambadrome venue.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
A view from above shows USA guard Demar Derozan scoring during a men's round Group A basketball match between China and USA. The United States won 119-62.
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
Angelos Vlachopoulos of Greece controls the ball against Japan during the men's water polo preliminary round group A match.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium celebrates winning the gold medal after crossing the finishing line the men's road race.
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
French gymnast Samir Ait Said receives medical attention after breaking his leg while competing on the vault during the artistic gymnastics men's team qualification round.
Scott Halleran/Getty Images
Yusra Mardini, representing the <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/06/sport/rio-2016-refugee-team-olympics-syria/index.html" target="_blank">Refugee Olympic Team</a>, takes part in the women's 100-meter butterfly heat during the swimming event.
MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images
Timaima Ravisa of Fiji runs with the ball to score a try during the women's Pool A rugby match against the United States.
Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
New Zealand's Kane Russell reacts as he dodges the ball during the men's field hockey match against Australia.
MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images
Tsogtbaatar Tsend-Ochir of Mongolia, right, reacts after being defeated by Kim Won-Jin of Republic of Korea in the men's 60kg judo.
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Gold medalist Virginia Thrasher of the U.S., center, poses with China's silver medal winner Du Li, left, and China's bronze medalist Yi Siling during the medal ceremony for the women's 10-meter air rifle shooting event. Thrasher was the first to take home Olympic gold at the Summer Games.
PASCAL GUYOT/AFP/Getty Images
Hungary's Gergo Zalanki, top right, passes the ball against Serbia's Milos Cuk, top left, during the men's water polo preliminary round match between their two countries.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
The peleton passes through Grumari during the men's road race in cycling. The race began at Fort Copacabana.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Nigeria's Olofunke Oshonaike keeps her eyes on the ball during the women's singles qualification round table tennis match.
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
Brazil's Ana Paula Belo, center, shoots during the women's preliminaries Group A handball match against Norway.
FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images
Tobias Englmaier of Germany, left, competes against Francisco Garrigos of Spain in the men's 60kg judo.
David Ramos/Getty Images
Spectators attend the women's rugby sevens event at Deodoro Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images
Shin Dong-hyen of South Korea competes on the vault in the artistic gymnastics men's team qualification round on Saturday.
Scott Halleran/Getty Images
Great Britain's Galal Yafai, right, punches Cameroon's Fotsala Simplice during the men's light fly match.
YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images
Bruno Schmidt of Brazil dives for the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary round Pool A match against Josh Binstock and Sam Schachter of Canada.
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Story highlights

U.S. veteran loses three-hour thriller

Will compete in doubles with sister Serena

Radwanska, Ivanovic also out

Djokovic wins doubles opener

CNN  — 

Venus Williams’ hopes of winning another Olympic gold medal now rest in the women’s doubles after the veteran tennis star lost her opening singles match at the Rio Games on Saturday.

The American has had a resurgence this year, reaching the semis at Wimbledon and a WTA Tour final in Stanford, but lost in three sets to 62nd-ranked Kirsten Flipkens.

The Belgian won 4-6 6-3 7-6 (7-5) in a three-hour thriller to set up a second-round clash with Czech Lucie Safarova, who also came from behind to beat Italy’s Karin Knapp 4-6 6-1 6-1.

“I’ve never played the Olympics before so it was already a dream coming true for me to come here,” Flipkens said.

“I qualified for it, I worked a year for this, not to get medal but just to qualify and come here, but then to beat Venus Williams, one of the biggest champions in our history, on center court, gives me goose bumps all over the place.”

The 36-year-old Williams won singles gold at Sydney 2000, but her three other Olympic titles are in the doubles with younger sister Serena. They will defend their crown from London 2012 in Brazil, starting with Sunday’s match against Safarova and Barbora Strycova.

World No. 1 Serena begins her singles title defense Sunday against Australia’s Daria Gavrilova, while men’s champion Andy Murray starts his campaign against Serbia’s Viktor Troicki.

Troicki’s compatriot Ana Ivanovic also crashed out in the opening round, squandering a lead as she lost 2-6 6-1 6-2 to Spanish ninth seed Carla Suarez Navarro.

Serbia did have some good news, as men’s No. 1 Novak Djokovic won his opening doubles match with Nenad Zimonjic, beating Croatian rivals Marin Cilic and Marin Draganja.

Read more: Can Djokovic win gold?

“I didn’t play doubles in last two years, maybe four matches, so I’m not as comfortable as on the singles court, but I must say we played on a very high level,” Djokovic said after a straight-sets victory.

Venus Williams returns the ball to Kirsten Flipkens.
LUIS ACOSTA/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
The American lost in the third round at London 2012.
LUIS ACOSTA/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Polish fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was another high-profile player to exit, losing 6-4 7-5 to China’s world No. 64 Zheng Saisai.

U.S. seventh seed Madison Keys went through to round two but Sloane Stephens lost her North American battle with Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard. There are only three Americans left in the singles after Jack Sock, Brian Baker, Denis Kudla also lost.

In the men’s draw, French second seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga won his opening match, as did Japan’s No. 4 Kei Nishikori and No. 9 Cilic.

Both competitions have been hit by withdrawals, with Swiss duo Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka injured while the likes of Tomas Berdych, Milos Raonic and Simona Halep cited heatlh fears due to the Zika virus.