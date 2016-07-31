Story highlights Djokovic beats Nishikori 6-3 7-5 to claim fourth Rogers Cup title World No. 1 asked everyone in the stands to hug The Serb now sets his sights on Olympic gold in Rio

CNN —

It was an afternoon for public displays of affection in Canada as Novak Djokovic beat Kei Nishikori in the Rogers Cup final – then proceeded to orchestrate a several thousand-strong group hug in the stands.

After battling to a straight-sets victory, beating his Japanese opponent 6-3 7-5 to secure his fourth title in Toronto, Djokovic hugged every member of the sizable entourage in his box.

“Speaking of hugs,” the world No. 1 said when back on the podium for the trophy presentation. “I’m going to do something I’ve never done before.

“I promised a friend if I won – if I was in this position – I would do this. If everyone in the stands would hug the person next to them – and I promise I will participate too.”

.@DjokerNole: "I'm going to do something I've never done before. I want each of you to HUG the person beside you." 🤗 pic.twitter.com/PCqN8ygu73 — National Bank Open (@NBOtoronto) July 31, 2016

True to his word, Djokovic hugged the man next to him as fans embraced each other in the stands.

Playing in his first tournament since a shock defeat to Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon third round, Djokovic put his disappointment behind him and lifted the trophy without dropping a set throughout the competition.

And if Djokovic had plenty of love for the fans in the stands, he certainly showed none to his opponent on the other side of the net.

In his usual imperious form, Djokovic broke Nishikori for the first time midway through the opening set to go 4-2 up. It was a lead the Serb never looked like relinquishing and he sealed the set with a remarkable point of textbook defensive tennis.

CHAMPION! World No. 1 @DjokerNole converts on his third match point to win the Rogers Cup title 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jyQ42evzOU — National Bank Open (@NBOtoronto) July 31, 2016

The world No. 1 then looked set to make light work of his opponent, breaking Nishikori early in the second set before the Nishikori fightback began.

Despite the Japanese star claiming three consecutive games in the second set to lead 4-3, Djokovic steadied the ship and the pair battled it out to 5-5.

Just when it looked as though Nishikori might level the match at one-set all, Djokovic stepped up a gear to break the world No. 6 and hold serve to seal the second set 7-5.

Victory also marked his 30th ATP Masters 1000 title, an all-time record.

Djokovic will now look to claiming an Olympic gold medal in Rio, something that has eluded him throughout an illustrious career – although he won Olympic bronze in Beijing 2008.

In the earlier women’s final, world No. 5 Simona Halep defeated Madison Keys to secure her third WTA title of the year.

After a tight first set in which the pair exchanged eight breaks of serve, Halep – who also defeated Keys in the Wimbledon fifth round – waltzed through the tie break, winning 7-2 before claiming the second set 6-3.