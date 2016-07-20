Princess Diana was as keen a tennis player and watched a number of matches at Wimbledon. She would take her children, Prince William and Prince Harry, to her local tennis club where she would play with Wimbledon champion Maria Bueno.
PATRICK RIVIERE/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Brazilian Bueno won three Wimbledon singles title during an illustrious career. She won seven grand slam single titles in all, as well as 11 doubles titles and one mixed doubles crown.
Douglas Miller/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Princess Diana was in attendance at the 1995 men's WImbledon final to watch Pete Sampras come from a set down to defeat Boris Becker on Centre Court.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are both regulars at Wimbledon and were in the Royal Box to watch Andy Murray win the title for a second time.
GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images
Prince WIlliam has been known to try his hand at tennis -- although he may want to wear something slightly more suitable next time.
Pool/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge has also shown off her tennis skills and is a keen enthusiast.