Story highlights
Portions of Melania Trump's speech were plagiarized from Michelle Obama's remarks in 2008
Critics used humor to respond on social media
The hashtag #FamousMelaniaTrumpQuotes rumbled across social media platforms Tuesday morning to both mock and defend the Republican convention speech delivered by Melania Trump, wife of presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump.
The backlash came after it was discovered that a portion of Melania Trump’s speech in Cleveland Monday night plagiarized parts of Michelle Obama’s address to the Democratic National Convention in 2008.
Campaign denies Melania Trump’s speech plagiarizes parts of Michelle Obama’s
Celebrities and commentators tweeted famous quotes from historic figures like Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr., as well as song lyrics from artists like Rihanna, and attributed them to Melania Trump as a joke.
Others jumped to Trump’s defense, slamming misogynistic tweets and those that mocked her accent. Melania, an immigrant from Slovenia, married Donald Trump in 2005.
Here are some examples: