Hillary Clinton (AFSCME)
Video Ad Feedback
Hillary Clinton compares RNC to 'Wizard of Oz'
01:17 - Source: CNN
Republican National Convention 66 videos
Hillary Clinton (AFSCME)
Video Ad Feedback
Hillary Clinton compares RNC to 'Wizard of Oz'
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
07 Donald Trump RNC convention July 21 2016
Video Ad Feedback
Donald Trump's big night in 90 seconds
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
02 Donald Trump RNC Convention July 21 2016
Video Ad Feedback
Doom and gloom in Trump's RNC speech
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ivanka trump hillary clinton rnc origwx js_00000000.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
At the RNC, Ivanka Trump sounded like Hillary Clinton
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
van jones comments on trump rnc speech mad max _00001630.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
Van Jones: Donald Trump described a 'Mad Max America'
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
2016 RNC Pool Switched (CBS)
Video Ad Feedback
Donald Trump: I'm with the American people
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The 2016 Republican National Convention will be held in Cleveland, Ohio at the Quicken Loans Arena July 18-21, 2016. The Republican National Committee (RNC), the convention will host approximately 2,470 delegates and 2,302 alternate delegates from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and five territories.-RNC
Video Ad Feedback
Trump: My greatest compassion will be for our citizens
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to the crowd during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18.
Video Ad Feedback
Donald Trump gets emotional taking RNC stage
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rnc convention donald trump family mike pence celebration on stage vo_00013127.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
Donald Trump and family celebrate GOP nomination
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
07 Donald Trump RNC convention July 21 2016
Video Ad Feedback
Donald Trump makes promise to evangelicals
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ivanka Trump takes the stage during the final day of the 2016 Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016.
Video Ad Feedback
Ivanka Trump: Father has history of supporting women
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
02 Donald Trump RNC Convention July 21 2016
Video Ad Feedback
Did Trump ask RNC crowd to stop anti-Clinton chant?
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 21: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers a speech during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Donald Trump clarifies immigration ban
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The 2016 Republican National Convention will be held in Cleveland, Ohio at the Quicken Loans Arena July 18-21, 2016. The Republican National Committee (RNC), the convention will host approximately 2,470 delegates and 2,302 alternate delegates from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and five territories.-RNC
Video Ad Feedback
Trump: Hillary Clinton's legacy is death, destruction
01:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
02 Ivanka Trump RNC convention July 21 2016
Video Ad Feedback
Ivanka Trump: My father is the people's champion
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rnc convention donald trump speech illegal immigration_00001723.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
Donald Trump slams illegal immigration in RNC speech
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rnc convention heavenly joy jenkins sings america the beautiful von_00005326.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
6-year-old Heavenly Joy Jerkins stuns RNC crowd
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rnc convention peter thiel proud to be gay_00004119.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
PayPal co-founder to RNC: I'm proud to be gay
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US Senator Ted Cruz of Texas speaks on the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 20, 2016.
Video Ad Feedback
Wednesday fireworks at the RNC in 90 seconds
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump does a sound check on the final day of the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on July 21, 2016. Donald Trump will need to deliver the speech of his life Thursday, outlining his vision for America and seeking to salvage a fractious Republican convention after his chief rival declined to endorse him in his run for the presidency.
Video Ad Feedback
What people at the RNC think about NATO
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rnc convention ted cruz booed _00001420.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
Ted Cruz booed by Republican National Convention crowd
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Mike Pence 0720
Video Ad Feedback
Mike Pence introduces himself to GOP delegates
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rnc convention laura ingraham donald trump media sot_00000330.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
Laura Ingraham scolds Trump holdouts: Honor your pledge
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) waves to the crowd as he walks on stage to deliver a speech on the third day of the Republican National Convention on July 20, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18.
Video Ad Feedback
Ted Cruz to Republicans: Vote your conscience
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Donald Trump with Mike Pence RNC convention July 20 2016
Video Ad Feedback
Donald Trump joins Mike Pence on RNC stage
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Eric Trump RNC convention July 20 2016
Video Ad Feedback
Eric Trump: It's time for a president with common sense
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Newt Gingrich speaks at the 2016 RNC
Video Ad Feedback
Gingrich: Trump-Pence ticket will protect Constitution
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Mike Pence RNC convention July 20 2016
Video Ad Feedback
RNC crowd chants 'We like Mike' while Pence speaks
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 ted cruz RNC convention July 20 2016
Video Ad Feedback
Ted Cruz's entire Republican National Convention speech
23:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN