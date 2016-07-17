Story highlights Great Britain beats Serbia in Belgrade Kyle Edmund wins decisive rubber Plays Argentina in semifinals France also reaches Davis Cup last four

Missing Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, Great Britain has found its a new tennis hero in Kyle Edmund.

The 21-year-old held his nerve in the face of a hostile atmosphere in Belgrade Sunday to put the holders into the semifinals of the Davis Cup.

Edmund won his reverse singles against Dusan Lajovic 6-3 6-4 7-6 to give Britain an unassailable 3-1 lead in the tie.

Murray, along with Serbia’s world number one Novak Djokovic, sat out the quarterfinal match up to prepare for the forthcoming Rio Olympics, but was an ever present at courtside.

Wimbledon champion Andy Murray cheered on from the sidelines as Edmund clinched a semifinal place for GB. Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images Europe

After Murray’s brother Jamie paired with Dom Inglot to win Saturday’s pivotal doubles match, Edmund coolly finished the task under immense pressure.

A single break of service in the opening two sets put the South-African born Edmund in control and a further break in the third set saw him serving for the match.

But Lajovic, who had won his earlier singles against James Ward in straight sets, at last showed his mettle to break back at the first opportunity.

It was the first moment of crisis for Edmund, who had to hold his service at 5-6 to force a third set tiebreak.

Trailing to a mini-break at 2-4, the young British star reclaimed it with interest and took the rubber on his first match point as Lajovic hit wide.

Britain will have a home tie against Argentina in the last four, their opponents reaching this stage for the 11th time in 15 years after earning an unbeatable 3-1 lead over Italy.

Federico Delbonis claimed the crucial victory for Argentina in Pesaro, beating Fabio Fognini 6-4 7-5 3-6 7-5 in just over three and a half hours.

He had beaten Andreas Seppi in four sets in the opening rubber, with Argentina’s other victory coming in Saturday’s crucial doubles as former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro paired with Guido Pella to beat Fognini and Paolo Lorenzi.

France sealed the other place in the semifinal Sunday as Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat Jiri Vesely in four sets to give his country an unassailable 3-1 lead over the Czech Republic.

The United States, which leads Croatia 2-1 in Portland, Oregon, is the likely opponent when that tie concludes later Sunday.

It was the first French victory in the Davis Cup on Czech soil since 1926 and puts them into the last for the fourth time in seven years.