Milos Raonic pulls out of Rio Olympics due to Zika fears

Updated 3:46 PM EDT, Fri July 15, 2016
Milos Raonic is the first leading tennis player to pull out of the Rio 2016 Olympics because of "uncertainty" over the Zika virus. The world No. 7 withdrew from Canada's team on July 15.
Young golf star Jordan Spieth has pulled out of contention to take part at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The American cited fears about the Zika virus, according to the International Golf Federation, which released a list of eligible players on July 11.
The U.S. golf team will also be without world No. 2 Dustin Johnson, who won the U.S. Open in June. Johnson pulled out on July 8, saying "my concerns about the Zika virus cannot be ignored." He already has a baby boy with fiancee Paulina Gretzky.
South African golfer Lee-Anne Pace, who ranks No. 21 in the LPGA, said she does not want to be considered to represent her country in Rio this summer because of Zika. Noting that the decision is personal, she said, "Playing in the Rio 2016 Olympics is an incredible honor for any athlete, and we are excited for golf's return to the Games. We also realize that the Zika virus is a concern for many, particularly for women with plans for a family in the near-term."
Australian Jason Day, ranked No. 1 in the world of golf, says he will not compete in the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio due to concerns over the Zika virus. "The reason for my decision is my concern about the possible Zika virus and the potential risks that it may present to my wife's future pregnancies and to the future members of our family," Day said in announcing his decision.
Golf's world No. 4, Rory McIIroy, announced in June that he wouldn't be competing in the Rio Olympics amid fears surrounding the Zika virus. "After speaking with those closest to me, I've come to realize that my health and my family's health comes before anything else," McIIroy said in a statement.
On June 28, Irish golfer Shane Lowry announced he is withdrawing from the 2016 Olympics games being held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in August. In a statement Lowry said, "While I am bitterly disappointed to be missing out on that experience and the opportunity to win an Olympic medal for Ireland, on this occasion I have to put my family's welfare first."
Australian golfer Marc Leishman pulled out of the Olympic Games amid concerns over the Zika virus' impact on his wife's compromised immune system. "We have consulted with Audrey's physician and, due to her ongoing recovery and potential risks associated with the transmission of the Zika virus, it was a difficult yet easy decision not to participate," he said in June.
Fiji's Vijay Singh has chosen not to participate in the Olympics, which includes golf for the first time in 112 years. Singh, a three-time major winner, was one of the first notable athletes to drop out of the games because of the Zika virus. He announced his decision in mid-April.
American cyclist Tejay van Garderen will be skipping the Olympics. "If my wife wasn't pregnant right now, I'd be going to Rio," he told CNN. "My biggest concern is for the baby on the way. I would never tell any athlete who's worked their butt off for four years not to go to the games."
"Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie announced in June that she is expecting her second child and will not be heading to Brazil to cover the Olympic Games because of concerns about the Zika virus. "I'm not going to be able to go to Rio," she told co-anchor Matt Lauer. "The doctors say we shouldn't because of the Zika virus."
Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic has joined the list of sports stars skipping next month’s Olympics due to concerns over the Zika virus.

The Canadian world No. 7 is the highest-ranked men’s tennis player to pull out so far, saying Friday: “It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing my withdrawal from participation in the Rio Games.”

Raonic represented his country at London 2012, and is a regular member of its Davis Cup team.

“After much deliberation with my family and coaches, I am making this decision for a variety of health concerns including the uncertainty around the Zika virus,” the 25-year-old said on his Facebook page.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 19: Milos Raonic of Canada (L) sits with his coach John McEnroe (R) during a practice session ahead of his final match against Andy Murray of Great Britan during day seven of the Aegon Championships at the Queens Club on June 19, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)
“This was a difficult, personal choice and I do not wish for it to impact the decision of any other athlete heading to the Games.”

Raonic – beaten by Andy Murray in his first grand slam final – is the first top-10 male tennis player to rule himself out of Rio, as the sport makes its eighth Olympic appearance since returning to the schedule in 1988.

Of the other leading men to pull out, French Open semifinalist Dominic Thiem, American world No. 16 John Isner and Spain’s No. 20 Feliciano Lopez have decided to play in ATP Tour events instead as these tournaments offer ranking points – while the Games do not.

Nick Kyrgios made himself unavailable after a dispute with the Australian Olympic committee while fellow top-20 player Bernard Tomic – who was also criticized by the country’s sporting authority – has decided to play in a Mexican tournament.

The Olympic tennis events have been squeezed into the middle of a heavy August schedule on the men’s and women’s tours, leading up to the U.S. Open at the end of that month. They will be played on fast hard-courts – not the clay of February’s Rio Open – so players do not have to adjust.

While the symptoms of Zika – which include a rash, headaches and joint pain – are not severe, the virus has been linked to microcephaly in newborn babies and some cases of the muscle-weakening disease Guillain-Barré syndrome in adults.

Many of the world’s top golfers – especially those starting families – have cited Zika as their reason for missing the Olympics.

The top four men – Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy – will not be present when the sport returns after a 112-year absence.

Tennis’ male No. 1 Novak Djokovic will represent Serbia at the Olympics, according to the official entry list released Friday, though he said at Wimbledon this month he still had concerns about Zika and was seeking more information about it.

Women’s No. 1 Serena Williams was listed to defend her Olympic singles and doubles titles.

“I’m going in with a whole mindset of how do I protect myself, how I prevent and also raise awareness for this,” the American told USA Today last month before winning her 22nd grand slam crown at Wimbledon.

Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka will not feature in Rio, despite being included in the entry list along with Raonic, having announced Friday that she is pregnant and due to give birth to her first child at the end of this year.

The London 2012 bronze medalist has not played since May’s French Open due to a knee injury, but plans to return in 2017.

“I have been truly inspired by so many strong female athletes who return to the very top of their sport after having children, and I plan to do exactly that,” the two-time major winner from Belarus, now ranked sixth, said on social media.

“There is nothing more special than becoming a parent, and I’m blessed to have so many examples of women, in every walk of life, who have pursued careers they love while raising children.”

Last month, Brazil’s new health minister told tourists and athletes that the risk of catching Zika in Rio was “almost zero.”

“We are here to put at ease the minds of all residents and tourists coming to the games,” Ricardo Barros said at a news conference.

He cited a study by the UK’s Cambridge University that concluded there was a very low chance that any of the expected 500,000 foreign tourists would get the virus, which was detected in Brazil last year.