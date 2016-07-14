Breaking News

Mike Pence Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 4:43 PM ET, Tue May 8, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Pence announces that the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services had approved the State&#39;s waiver request for the plan his administration called HIP 2.0 during a speech in Indianapolis on January 27, 2015.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
Pence announces that the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services had approved the State's waiver request for the plan his administration called HIP 2.0 during a speech in Indianapolis on January 27, 2015.
Hide Caption
1 of 31
Pence, then the Republican candidate for Indiana&#39;s 2nd Congressional District, is surrounded by his wife, Karen, right, and family as he addresses supporters on November 7, 2000, in Columbus, Indiana. Pence defeated Democrat Robert Rock in the race to fill the seat vacated by David McIntosh, who held the position from 1995-2001.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
Pence, then the Republican candidate for Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, is surrounded by his wife, Karen, right, and family as he addresses supporters on November 7, 2000, in Columbus, Indiana. Pence defeated Democrat Robert Rock in the race to fill the seat vacated by David McIntosh, who held the position from 1995-2001.
Hide Caption
2 of 31
Pence and Republican Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake talk on July 10, 2002, during the markup of the bill which would establish the Department of Homeland Security.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
Pence and Republican Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake talk on July 10, 2002, during the markup of the bill which would establish the Department of Homeland Security.
Hide Caption
3 of 31
Pence, Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-New York, and Christopher Shays, R-Connecticut, walk with a bipartisan group of members during a news conference on July 22, 2004, about the release of the 9/11 Commission report.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
Pence, Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-New York, and Christopher Shays, R-Connecticut, walk with a bipartisan group of members during a news conference on July 22, 2004, about the release of the 9/11 Commission report.
Hide Caption
4 of 31
From left, Reps. Ted Poe, R-Texas, Mike Pence, R-Indiana, Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, and Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, attend a news conference to call for budget offsets to pay for the Hurricane Katrina relief and reconstruction effort.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
From left, Reps. Ted Poe, R-Texas, Mike Pence, R-Indiana, Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, and Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, attend a news conference to call for budget offsets to pay for the Hurricane Katrina relief and reconstruction effort.
Hide Caption
5 of 31
Pence speaks at a news conference on September 5, 2008, in Washington. Pence and other House Republicans called on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to schedule a vote on energy legislation to help lower gasoline prices.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
Pence speaks at a news conference on September 5, 2008, in Washington. Pence and other House Republicans called on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to schedule a vote on energy legislation to help lower gasoline prices.
Hide Caption
6 of 31
Former Speaker of the House John Boehner hands a copy of the stimulus bill to Pence after the House of Representatives voted to pass it on February 13, 2009. The bill passed the House along a strict party vote of 246-183.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
Former Speaker of the House John Boehner hands a copy of the stimulus bill to Pence after the House of Representatives voted to pass it on February 13, 2009. The bill passed the House along a strict party vote of 246-183.
Hide Caption
7 of 31
Pence is joined by his wife, Karen, as he carries his ballot petition signatures to run for governor of Indiana into the Secretary of State&#39;s Election Division in Indianapolis on February 6, 2012.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
Pence is joined by his wife, Karen, as he carries his ballot petition signatures to run for governor of Indiana into the Secretary of State's Election Division in Indianapolis on February 6, 2012.
Hide Caption
8 of 31
The three candidates for Indiana governor, Democrat John Gregg, left, Pence and Libertarian Rupert Boneham, gather after a debate in South Bend, Indiana, on October 17, 2012.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
The three candidates for Indiana governor, Democrat John Gregg, left, Pence and Libertarian Rupert Boneham, gather after a debate in South Bend, Indiana, on October 17, 2012.
Hide Caption
9 of 31
Pence is sworn in as Indiana&#39;s 50th governor by Chief Justin Brent E. Dickson as Pence&#39;s wife, Karen, and his family look on during a ceremony at the statehouse on January 14, 2013.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
Pence is sworn in as Indiana's 50th governor by Chief Justin Brent E. Dickson as Pence's wife, Karen, and his family look on during a ceremony at the statehouse on January 14, 2013.
Hide Caption
10 of 31
Pence checks off a milestone on May 29, 2013, for a new Ohio River bridge that will connect Indiana to Kentucky, just east of Louisville.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
Pence checks off a milestone on May 29, 2013, for a new Ohio River bridge that will connect Indiana to Kentucky, just east of Louisville.
Hide Caption
11 of 31
Pence speaks during a memorial service for former Indiana Rep. Andrew Jacobs Jr. at the statehouse on January 3, 2014. Jacobs died on December 28, 2013, at age 81.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
Pence speaks during a memorial service for former Indiana Rep. Andrew Jacobs Jr. at the statehouse on January 3, 2014. Jacobs died on December 28, 2013, at age 81.
Hide Caption
12 of 31
Pence speaks during the leadership forum at the National Rifle Association&#39;s annual convention on April 25, 2014, in Indianapolis.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
Pence speaks during the leadership forum at the National Rifle Association's annual convention on April 25, 2014, in Indianapolis.
Hide Caption
13 of 31
Pence formally announces his re-election campaign in Indianapolis on June 18, 2015. The Indiana native, whose status as a national star among conservatives was battered by an outcry over the state&#39;s new religious objections law at the time, launched a re-election campaign focused on the state&#39;s economy and improving schools.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
Pence formally announces his re-election campaign in Indianapolis on June 18, 2015. The Indiana native, whose status as a national star among conservatives was battered by an outcry over the state's new religious objections law at the time, launched a re-election campaign focused on the state's economy and improving schools.
Hide Caption
14 of 31
Pence delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the legislature at the statehouse on January 12, 2016.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
Pence delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the legislature at the statehouse on January 12, 2016.
Hide Caption
15 of 31
Pence joins 2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a rally in Westfield, Indiana, on July 12, 2016.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
Pence joins 2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a rally in Westfield, Indiana, on July 12, 2016.
Hide Caption
16 of 31
Pence shakes hands with Republican presidential candidate Trump after being newly selected as his vice presidential running mate on July 16, 2016, in New York City.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
Pence shakes hands with Republican presidential candidate Trump after being newly selected as his vice presidential running mate on July 16, 2016, in New York City.
Hide Caption
17 of 31
Pence points to the crowd as he walks on stage to deliver a speech on the third day of the Republican National Convention on July 20, 2016, at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
Pence points to the crowd as he walks on stage to deliver a speech on the third day of the Republican National Convention on July 20, 2016, at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
Hide Caption
18 of 31
Pence introduces his running mate, Trump, at a campaign event at Youngstown State University on August 15, 2016, in Youngstown, Ohio.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
Pence introduces his running mate, Trump, at a campaign event at Youngstown State University on August 15, 2016, in Youngstown, Ohio.
Hide Caption
19 of 31
Pence looks on before the first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, on September 26, 2016.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
Pence looks on before the first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, on September 26, 2016.
Hide Caption
20 of 31
Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine, left, and Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence speak during their debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, on October 4, 2016.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine, left, and Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence speak during their debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, on October 4, 2016.
Hide Caption
21 of 31
Pence runs onto the stage at a rally on October 25, 2016, in Marietta, Ohio.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
Pence runs onto the stage at a rally on October 25, 2016, in Marietta, Ohio.
Hide Caption
22 of 31
New vice president-elect Mike Pence and President-elect Donald Trump shake hands during an election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016, in New York City.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
New vice president-elect Mike Pence and President-elect Donald Trump shake hands during an election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016, in New York City.
Hide Caption
23 of 31
Pence listens as the President-elect speaks during a meeting of technology executives at Trump Tower on December 14, 2016, in New York City.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
Pence listens as the President-elect speaks during a meeting of technology executives at Trump Tower on December 14, 2016, in New York City.
Hide Caption
24 of 31
Trump stands with Pence at a news conference at Trump Tower on January 11, 2017, in New York City.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
Trump stands with Pence at a news conference at Trump Tower on January 11, 2017, in New York City.
Hide Caption
25 of 31
The vice president-elect arrives for the presidential inauguration of Trump at the Capitol in Washington on January 20, 2017.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
The vice president-elect arrives for the presidential inauguration of Trump at the Capitol in Washington on January 20, 2017.
Hide Caption
26 of 31
Vice President Mike Pence, his wife, Karen, and their daughter Charlotte arrive for a rally on the National Mall before the start of the 44th annual March for Life on January 27, 2017, in Washington, DC.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
Vice President Mike Pence, his wife, Karen, and their daughter Charlotte arrive for a rally on the National Mall before the start of the 44th annual March for Life on January 27, 2017, in Washington, DC.
Hide Caption
27 of 31
Pence delivers a speech on the second day of the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich on February 18, 2017.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
Pence delivers a speech on the second day of the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich on February 18, 2017.
Hide Caption
28 of 31
Pence, his wife, Karen, and his daughter Charlotte lay a wreath at the International Memorial of the former Nazi concentration camp of Dachau in southwestern Germany on February 19, 2017.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
Pence, his wife, Karen, and his daughter Charlotte lay a wreath at the International Memorial of the former Nazi concentration camp of Dachau in southwestern Germany on February 19, 2017.
Hide Caption
29 of 31
Pence speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference on February 23, 2017, in National Harbor, Maryland.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
Pence speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference on February 23, 2017, in National Harbor, Maryland.
Hide Caption
30 of 31
Pence speaks to reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill following a policy lunch on March 7, 2017.
Photos: Mike Pence's political life and career
Pence speaks to reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill following a policy lunch on March 7, 2017.
Hide Caption
31 of 31
17 Mike Pence 0714 RESTRICTED02 Mike Pence 0714 RESTRICTED 03 Mike Pence 0714 RESTRICTED 04 Mike Pence 0714 RESTRICTED 05 Mike Pence 0714 RESTRICTED 06 Mike Pence 0714 RESTRICTED 07 Mike Pence 071409 Mike Pence 0714 RESTRICTED 15 Mike Pence 0714 RESTRICTED 10 Mike Pence 0714 RESTRICTED 08 Mike Pence 0714 RESTRICTED 12 Mike Pence 0714 RESTRICTED 11 Mike Pence 0714 RESTRICTED 01 Mike Pence 0714 RESTRICTED 16 Mike Pence 0714 RESTRICTEDTrump and Pence 0712Mike Pence VP Candidate July 16 201623 RNC gallery 0720 Pence youngstown aug 15mike pence debate sept 2611 VP Debate 1004cnnee sot mike pence vota en estados unidos _0002162507 Trump Victory speech 1109Silicon Valley Trump donald trump presser january 11 2017 0128 inauguration 0120Pence and family at Life March 012701 Pence in Munich 021804 Mike Pence Dachau 0219mike pence CPAC feb 23 2017mike pence march 7 2017

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Vice President Mike Pence.

Personal:
Birth date: June 7, 1959
Birth place: Columbus, Indiana
Birth name: Michael Richard Pence
    Father: Edward Pence, gas station owner
    Read More
    Mother: Nancy Pence-Fritsch
    Marriage: Karen Pence (1985-present)
    Children: Michael, Charlotte and Audrey
    Education: Hanover College (Indiana), B.A., 1981; Indiana University School of Law, J.D., 1986
    Religion: Evangelical Christian
    Other Facts:
    After two early unsuccessful runs for Congress, Pence wrote an essay, "Confessions of a Negative Campaigner." In the 1991 piece, he pledged not to use insulting language or air ads disparaging opponents.
    During the 2010 Value Voter Summit, Pence took the stage and said, "I'm a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order."
    Pence was a Democrat as a teen. He has said that he voted for Jimmy Carter, not Ronald Reagan, in the 1980 election.
    Pence's Irish grandfather immigrated through Ellis Island in 1923.
    Timeline:
    1991-1993 -     President of the conservative think tank, Indiana Policy Review Foundation.
    1992-1999 - Hosts a talk radio show, "The Mike Pence Show." The show is syndicated on 18 stations in Indiana.
    2000 - Is elected to the US House of Representatives for the 2nd District of Indiana.
    2002 - Is elected to the US House of Representatives for the 6th District of Indiana. The district was renumbered in 2002. He is reelected in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2010.
    2009-2011 - Is the Republican Conference Chair.
    2012 - Is elected governor of Indiana. His campaign includes a grassroots trek across the state called the "Big Red Truck Tour."
    January 2015 - Announces, then scraps plans to launch a state-run news outlet called "Just IN."
    January 27, 2015 - Gains federal approval for a state plan for Medicaid expansion, "Healthy Indiana Plan 2.0."
    March 26, 2015 - Pence signs the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, banning local governments from intervening when businesses turn away customers for religious reasons. The law sparks concerns about discrimination, particularly within the LGBT community. After the law is passed, a wave of boycotts and petitions roil the state, with companies like Apple and organizations like the NCAA criticizing the bill and threatening to reconsider future business opportunities in Indiana.
    April 2, 2015 - Pence signs a new version of the bill that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.
    July 15, 2016 - GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump tweets that he has chosen Pence to be his running mate. The formal announcement takes place July 16 at a hotel in Manhattan.
    November 8, 2016 - Is elected vice president of the United States.
    November 11, 2016 - Assumes control of President-elect Donald Trump's transition efforts as part of a shakeup that reduces New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's role.
    January 20, 2017 - Sworn in as vice president of the United States.
    January 27, 2017 - Pence speaks at the March for Life, an anti-abortion rally in Washington. He is the first sitting vice president to make a speech at the annual event.
    February 7, 2017 - Casts a tie-breaking vote to confirm Betsy DeVos as the next education secretary. This is the first time a vice president has needed to cast the deciding vote on a cabinet nomination.
    February 18, 2017 - Pence delivers a speech at the Munich Security Conference, declaring that the United States will hold Russia accountable for acts of aggression even as the Trump administration makes an effort to cultivate stronger ties with Moscow. The vice president also says that the United States "strongly supports NATO and will be unwavering in our commitment to our transatlantic alliance." Pence adds a caveat, saying that NATO member nations should boost their defense spending.
    March 2, 2017 - The Indianapolis Star reports that while governor of Indiana, Pence used a private email account to conduct some state business and that it was hacked. Indiana's Code of Ethics does not address officials' use of personal emails. Pence also had a state-provided email address. Pence says, "there's no comparison" between his situation and that of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.