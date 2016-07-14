Ivanovic married the Germany and Manchester United footballer in Venice, Italy, in July 2016.
Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic pose for pictures on the red carpet as they arrive to attend the "United for UNICEF Gala Dinner" at Old Trafford in Manchester on November 29, 2015.
Ivanovic is a former tennis world No. 1 whose sole grand slam came when she beat Russia's Dinara Safina in the 2008 French Open final. However, she ended 2016 at 63rd in the WTA rankings.
The Serbian's last top-level match was a first-round defeat against 89th-ranked Czech Denisa Allertova at the 2016 US Open on August 30, having also lost her opening match at the Rio Olympics.
Germany captain Schweinsteiger suffered disappointment in the 2016 European Championship semifinals after his handball gifted France the lead -- the host nation went on to win 2-0.
Days earlier, Ivanovic lost to Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round of Wimbledon, and later blamed her defeat on a wrist injury.
Schweinsteiger showed off the World Cup trophy in Berlin as Germany celebrated winning 2014 tournament in Brazil.
Another German, Steffi Graf, is part of sport's most famous couple after marrying American Andre Agassi in 2001. Between them, the tennis greats have 30 grand slams -- and two children.
Roger Federer met his wife Mirka while both were competing for Switzerland at the 2000 Olympics. Injury forced her to retire from tennis in 2002, since when she has worked as the 17-time grand slam winner's PR manager.
After failed relationships with Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia, English footballer Sol Campbell and Czech tennis player Radek Štěpánek, former Swiss tennis No. 1 Martina Hingis found love with show jumper Thibault Hutin -- marrying the Frenchman in 2010.
Golfer Greg Norman and tennis pro Chris Evert tied the know in 2008 but the marriage lasted only 15 months, ending in 2009. Between them, they won 20 major titles -- with Norman winning two.
Football star Mia Hamm and baseball player Nomar Garciaparra married in 2003 and have two twin girls in 2007.