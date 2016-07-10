The Royal Box was full of famous faces with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, both in attendance.
GLYN KIRK/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Acting duo Benedict Cumberbatch and Bradley Cooper were both taking in the game and had a quick chat ahead of the action.
Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
British Prime Minister David Cameron took his mother Mary to see if Murray could secure a second Wimbledon title.
GLYN KIRK/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Raonic defeated Roger Federer in the semifinal and looked confident in the opening stages of the match.
GLYN KIRK/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
No.2 seed Murray made the first break of the contest and took the first set 6-4.
LEON NEAL/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Hundreds of fans watched the action on the big screen on Murray Mound.
Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
The fans got behind the home favorite as Murray continued to dominate the second set.
Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Raonic was coming under intense pressure on his own serve but held under a barrage of pressure to take a 5-4 lead in the second set.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
But it was Murray who held his nerve in the second set tiebreak to win it 7-3 and move to within touching distance of the title.
GLYN KIRK/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Leading by two sets to love, Murray opened the third set needing just one more to secure the title.
LEON NEAL/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Raonic's frustration was evident after failing to convert two break points in the fifth game of the third set.
Pool/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Both players refused to yield with the third set going into a tiebreak.
Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
And once again it was Murray who prevailed, winning 7-2 in the tiebreak to wrap up victory in straight sets.
Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Murray celebrated his second title win as Centre Court went mad for the British No.1.
Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Murray lifted the famous trophy -- his third grand slam title.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Murray has now been in 11 grand slam finals but this was the first where he didn't play either Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer. "This the most important tournament for me every year," he said in his on-court interview.