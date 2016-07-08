Milos Raonic beat Wimbledon great Roger Federer to become the first Canadian man in history to reach a grand slam final and the first non-European male finalist at Wimbledon since Andy Roddick in 2009.
Having trailed two sets to one, the 25-year-old showed a coolness that belied the magnitude of the moment, holding serve to love to close out the game, set and match.
In the 12th career meeting between them, the casual viewer could have been forgiven for predicting a Swiss win -- Federer, after all, held an overall 9-2 advantage.
However, coached by all-time great John McEnroe, Raonic matched Federer every step of the way. With McEnroe predicting his protege can win the tournament, no wonder the world No. 7 looked happy.
Indeed, Federer may have hit a 1,200th Wimbledon ace, but the Raonic serve was even better on the day. With a match average hovering around 133 mph, the sixth seed smashed this year's tournament record, reaching 144 mph.