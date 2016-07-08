Milos Raonic beat Wimbledon great Roger Federer to become the first Canadian man in history to reach a grand slam final and the first non-European male finalist at Wimbledon since Andy Roddick in 2009.
GLYN KIRK/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Having trailed two sets to one, the 25-year-old showed a coolness that belied the magnitude of the moment, holding serve to love to close out the game, set and match.
Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
In the 12th career meeting between them, the casual viewer could have been forgiven for predicting a Swiss win -- Federer, after all, held an overall 9-2 advantage.
Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
However, coached by all-time great John McEnroe, Raonic matched Federer every step of the way. With McEnroe predicting his protege can win the tournament, no wonder the world No. 7 looked happy.
Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Indeed, Federer may have hit a 1,200th Wimbledon ace, but the Raonic serve was even better on the day. With a match average hovering around 133 mph, the sixth seed smashed this year's tournament record, reaching 144 mph.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
The great Bjorn Borg -- <a href="http://edition.cnn.com/2016/07/08/tennis/bjorn-borg-wimbledon-john-mcenroe/index.html" target="_blank">who won five consecutive Wimbledon titles from 1976</a> -- was in attendance, and would no doubt have been impressed by the big-serving Raonic.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
A giant falls. Federer will have to wait for another chance to move past Pete Sampras and William Renshaw and take sole ownership of the men's title record.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
British fans will be cheering for Andy Murray on Sunday, after the second seed reached his third Wimbledon final.
LEON NEAL/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
The 2013 champion triumphed in straight sets against Czech 10th seed Tomas Berdych, who had reached the last four for the first time since he was runner-up in 2010.
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Murray, who became a father in February, has been in ominous form since reuniting with coach Ivan Lendl, who oversaw his two grand slam successes before they parted in March 2014.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images