Wimbledon 2016: Serena Williams beats Vesnina, but Venus goes home

Reigning champion Serena Williams proved far too strong for world No. 50 Elena Vesnina, requiring just 48 minutes on court to triumph 6-2 6-0 in Thursday's opening women's semifinal. GLYN KIRK/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Vesnina, a doubles specialist, was appearing in her first grand slam singles semifinal. Underlining her dominance, world No. 1 Williams lost just one point on her first serve. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Seven breaks of serve in the first eight games suggested the second semifinal could go either way, as 36-year-old Venus Williams took on world No. 4 Angelique Kerber. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

But an all-Williams Wimbledon final wasn't to be, as Kerber took the first set 6-4 and broke immediately in the second. Instead, the All England Club will stage a repeat of this year's Australian Open final. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

The German won her first slam in January, beating the six-time Melbourne champion. As Serena chases Steffi Graf's record , can Kerber do it again? SAEED KHAN/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

After a short break, the Williams sisters were back out on court for the women's doubles, beating Vesnina and fellow Russian Ekaterina Makarova -- last year's losing finalists -- 7-6 (7-1) 4-6 6-2 to reach the semis. The Americans next face Julia Gorges and Karolina Pliskova, the eighth seeds. Adam Pretty/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images