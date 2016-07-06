Wimbledon 2016: Roger Federer fights back from the brink
Updated
3:58 PM EDT, Wed July 6, 2016
Ad Feedback
Seven-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer rallied from two sets down to beat Marin Cilic and advance to the last four.
Adam Pretty/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
After losing the first set on a tie-break to the Croatian, Federer's customary grace evaded him in a second set fraught with errors.
TOBY MELVILLE/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Big-serving world No.13 Cilic looked strong, hitting a number of impressive winners.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
But Federer didn't buckle against the 2014 U.S. Open champion, saving multiple match points in the fourth set before a dominant performance in the decider sent him through to the Wimbledon semifinals for the 11th time.
Look out Andy Murray! Roger's coming. It's the Wimbledon final many fans are hoping for, but first up Federer will have to face sixth seed Milos Raonic -- a man his coach John McEnroe believes can "win Wimbledon."
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
The Canadian looked in good shape in his four-set victory over Sam Querrey, maintaining first-serve effectiveness above 90% throughout the opening two sets. While the American did rally in the third, Raonic prevailed 6-4 7-5 5-7 6-4.
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Having shocked imperious world No. 1 and two-time defending champion Novak Djokovic in the third round, 28th seed Querrey goes home with his head held high.
Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Elsewhere, targeting a second Wimbledon title, British hope Murray defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in another five-setter.
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
The 2013 champion triumphed 7-6 (12-10) 6-1 3-6 4-6 6-1 after his French opponent battled back from 2-0 down to level the match.
Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Murray will next play 2010 finalist Tomas Berdych, who reached the semis at SW19 for only the second time since his debut 12 years ago.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
The Czech won in straight sets against France's world No. 30 Lucas Pouille. Before this tournament, the 22-year-old had never been past the second round at a grand slam in nine attempts.