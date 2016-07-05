Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Elena Vesnina, Angelique Kerber into semis
Updated
1:50 PM EDT, Tue July 5, 2016
Ad Feedback
Venus Williams beat Yaroslava Shvedova 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 to reach the Wimbledon semifinals.
Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
It is five-time champion Williams' first Wimbledon semifinal since 2009, when she last met younger sister Serena in a grand slam singles title match.
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Kazakhstan's world No. 96 Shvedova has now lost all three of her grand slam singles quarterfinals, though she has reached five women's doubles finals.
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Former world No. 1 Williams, seeded eighth in southwest London, will next play Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber (pictured).
GLYN KIRK/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
The German fourth seed won 7-5 7-6 (7-2) against Simona Halep, extending the Romanian world No. 5's wait for a first grand slam title.
GLYN KIRK/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Defending champion Serena Williams beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 6-4 in her quarterfinal.
LEON NEAL/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
The 21-time grand slam winner, seeking her seventh Wimbledon crown, prevailed against her Russian opponent in just over 70 minutes.
LEON NEAL/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
The American will next play another Russian, Elena Vesnina, who beat 19th seed Dominika Cibulkova 6-2 6-2 to reach her first grand slam semifinal. The Slovakian has only once got past a major quarterfinal, losing the 2014 Australian Open title match.