Venus Williams beat Yaroslava Shvedova 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 to reach the Wimbledon semifinals.
Venus Williams beat Yaroslava Shvedova 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 to reach the Wimbledon semifinals.
Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
It is five-time champion Williams' first Wimbledon semifinal since 2009, when she last met younger sister Serena in a grand slam singles title match.
It is five-time champion Williams' first Wimbledon semifinal since 2009, when she last met younger sister Serena in a grand slam singles title match.
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Kazakhstan's world No. 96 Shvedova has now lost all three of her grand slam singles quarterfinals, though she has reached five women's doubles finals.
Kazakhstan's world No. 96 Shvedova has now lost all three of her grand slam singles quarterfinals, though she has reached five women's doubles finals.
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Former world No. 1 Williams, seeded eighth in southwest London, will next play Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber (pictured).
Former world No. 1 Williams, seeded eighth in southwest London, will next play Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber (pictured).
GLYN KIRK/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
The German fourth seed won 7-5 7-6 (7-2) against Simona Halep, extending the Romanian world No. 5's wait for a first grand slam title.
The German fourth seed won 7-5 7-6 (7-2) against Simona Halep, extending the Romanian world No. 5's wait for a first grand slam title.
GLYN KIRK/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Defending champion Serena Williams beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 6-4 in her quarterfinal.
Defending champion Serena Williams beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 6-4 in her quarterfinal.
LEON NEAL/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
The 21-time grand slam winner, seeking her seventh Wimbledon crown, prevailed against her Russian opponent in just over 70 minutes.
The 21-time grand slam winner, seeking her seventh Wimbledon crown, prevailed against her Russian opponent in just over 70 minutes.
LEON NEAL/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
The American will next play another Russian, Elena Vesnina, who beat 19th seed Dominika Cibulkova 6-2 6-2 to reach her first grand slam semifinal. The Slovakian has only once got past a major quarterfinal, losing the 2014 Australian Open title match.
The American will next play another Russian, Elena Vesnina, who beat 19th seed Dominika Cibulkova 6-2 6-2 to reach her first grand slam semifinal. The Slovakian has only once got past a major quarterfinal, losing the 2014 Australian Open title match.
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/AFP/Getty Images