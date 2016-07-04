Wimbledon 2016: Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Serena Williams breeze through to quarterfinals
Updated
2:04 PM EDT, Mon July 4, 2016
Andy Murray reacts during his fourth round match against Nick Kyrgios of Australia on Monday, which he won in straight sets.
Nick Kyrgios reacts while playing Britain's Andy Murray during their men's singles fourth round match. Australian Kyrgios -- who plays without a coach -- appeared distracted throughout the match.
Murray has not lost a set so far in his 2016 Wimbledon campaign, and appears on course to meet Roger Federer in another final.
Roger Federer beat American Steve Johnson in straight sets Monday to ease into the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.
Federer, who beat world No. 29 Johnson 6-2 6-3 7-5, is bidding to win a record eighth title at the All England Club.
The world No. 3 will play Marin Cilic in the last eight. He has not lost a set in his four Wimbledon matches so far this year.
Cilic advanced after Japan's Kei Nishikori was forced to withdraw due to a rib injury.
Serena Williams was made to sweat against Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova. The Russian broke to lead 5-4 in the opening set, but couldn't see it out before play was delayed. World No. 1 Williams recovered to win in straight sets, taking the second set 6-0.
Simona Halep reached the last eight of Wimbledon for the second time in her career after coming from behind to beat American Madison Keys.
Fans arrived in their droves to watch home-crowd favorite Andy Murray -- and some were dressed more colorfully than others.