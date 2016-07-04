Andy Murray reacts during his fourth round match against Nick Kyrgios of Australia on Monday, which he won in straight sets.
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Nick Kyrgios reacts while playing Britain's Andy Murray during their men's singles fourth round match. Australian Kyrgios -- who plays without a coach -- appeared distracted throughout the match.
LEON NEAL/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Murray has not lost a set so far in his 2016 Wimbledon campaign, and appears on course to meet Roger Federer in another final.
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Roger Federer beat American Steve Johnson in straight sets Monday to ease into the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Federer, who beat world No. 29 Johnson 6-2 6-3 7-5, is bidding to win a record eighth title at the All England Club.
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
The world No. 3 will play Marin Cilic in the last eight. He has not lost a set in his four Wimbledon matches so far this year.
LEON NEAL/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Cilic advanced after Japan's Kei Nishikori was forced to withdraw due to a rib injury.
Adam Pretty/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Serena Williams was made to sweat against Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova. The Russian broke to lead 5-4 in the opening set, but couldn't see it out before play was delayed. World No. 1 Williams recovered to win in straight sets, taking the second set 6-0.
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Simona Halep reached the last eight of Wimbledon for the second time in her career after coming from behind to beat American Madison Keys.
Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Fans arrived in their droves to watch home-crowd favorite Andy Murray -- and some were dressed more colorfully than others.
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images