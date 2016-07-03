Wimbledon welcomed tennis fans on the middle Sunday of the tournament for the first time since 2004. Bad weather had forced organizers to hold play on a day where traditionally there is no tennis.
This is just the fourth time in its 130-year history that Wimbledon has hosted tennis on the middle Sunday. Tickets went on sale the day before and all 22,000 were snapped up within 27 minutes.
Defending champion Serena Williams eased into the fourth round of the tournament after overcoming Germany's Annika Beck 6-3 6-0.
Williams will play Svetlana Kuznetsova in round four after the Russian defeated Sloane Stephens 6-7 6-2 8-6 in a thrilling contest on Court 1.
Nick Kyrgios set up a fourth round clash with Andy Murray after seeing off Spain's Feliciano Lopez in four sets. The Australian, seeded 15th, triumphed 6-3 6-7 6-3 6-4.
Juan Martin Del Potro's tournament came to an abrupt end after he was beaten by Frenchman Lucas Pouille. Del Potro, who stunned Stan Wawrinka in the previous round, went down in four sets to the 32nd seed.
France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga came through a marathon match against American John Isner before finally prevailing 19-17 in the fifth set. He will face compatriot Richard Gasquet for a place in the quarterfinals.
Sixth seed Roberta Vinci suffered a shock defeat against Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. Vandeweghe, who will take on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the fourth round, prevailed 6-3 6-4.