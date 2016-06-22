Story highlights The 12-year-old was also arrested but never charged with a crime in this case

Got a tip about this case? Contact the U.S. Marshals Service at usms.wanted@usdoj.gov or call 1-800-336-0102.

(CNN) Police say a fugitive who's wanted for sexually assaulting three girls lured his victims with the help of another child.

Oscar Menjivar-Herrera sexually assaulted two 14-year-old girls and a 12-year-old girl with the help of the 12-year-old boy, who allegedly helped hold the victim down during one of the attacks, according to Nebraska police.

Menjivar-Herrera was arrested in Florida in July 2012, a few months after one of his victims came forward. He escaped from a prisoner transport van in South Dakota while en route to Nebraska for prosecution, and has been on the run ever since.

Police learned Menjivar-Herrera had gone to El Salvador, where he's believed to be from, and authorities believe he may still be there. "I also think, given enough time, he might try to come back to the U.S with a new identity and try to start life over," Deputy U.S. Marshal Shane Knopp told CNN's "The Hunt with John Walsh."

While the attention remains on capturing Menjivar-Herrera, police were shocked when they realized the boy's involvement.

