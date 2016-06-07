(CNN) Millions of Chinese high schoolers will sit the country's grueling two-day college entrance examination, known as the gaokao, this week.

According to state news agency Xinhua , some 10 million students will take the test in 2019, competing to get in to the country's top universities amidst incredible pressure from their parents and families.

Much of China goes into effective lockdown during the test, with factories and building sites closed down, drivers banned from honking their horns, and police on patrol to ensure students aren't disturbed.