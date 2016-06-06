Story highlights Almost all food and drinks marketed by music stars are unhealthy, a study shows

$2 billion a year is spent marketing foods and drink to teens

Studies show that food advertising leads to overeating and obesity

(CNN) Ask any parent about the influence of pop, rock and rap music on their teen's behavior, and you'll get an earful: Everything from what they wear, to how they style their hair, to what foods they eat can be influenced by that favorite artist.

It's the impact on the foods they eat that has many experts worried, as study after study points to the role of celebrity endorsements in our nation's epidemic of childhood obesity.

And it appears that many of our top music artists do a lot of unhealthy endorsements.

study released Monday by NYU Langone Medical Center ranked a singer or group's popularity with teens and then looked at the type of foods and drinks they endorsed. Researchers say it's the first to apply a rigorous nutritional analysis to the review of dozens of advertisements by music stars over a 14-year period.

The study found that 71% of the promoted beverages were sugary drinks, and 80% of the foods were nutrient-poor. There were no endorsements for fruits, vegetables or whole grains, and only one food product with a healthy score: pistachios.

