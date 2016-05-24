Why China is moving millions to cities

Story highlights The Chinese government is moving 2 million villagers to cities in Guizhou province

The relocation is meant to alleviate poverty, but its effect on culture remains to be seen

(CNN) When Italian photographer Michele Palazzi saw older Miao women growing their own vegetables outside their apartments in Leishan, a more developed part of China's mostly rural, mountainous Guizhou province, it stayed with him.

Buying produce in one of the area's markets would be cheaper and much more convenient. But for the older members of this ethnic minority, growing their own food is a way of staying connected to the life they left behind in the rural farms of Guizhou.

"I found this image strongly representative of the human effort of preserving an identity, repeating rituals and gestures that belonged to them but do not belong anymore to their environment," Palazzi said over email.

Guizhou, home to the largest population of Miao people in China, is experiencing one of the largest mass-migration efforts in Chinese history. The Chinese government plans to move 2 million people from their remote villages to the province's cities, in an effort that began in 2012 and is set to continue into 2020. Through government subsidies and economic incentives to relocate, the Chinese government is aiming to alleviate rural poverty and narrow the income inequality gap. The relocation effort also stems from a government push for modernization in the face of a changing global economy.

Photographer Michele Palazzi

Migration and modernization are common themes in Palazzi's work. Early in his career, he documented migrant workers in Italy, and his series "Black Gold Hotel," which explores shifting culture in Mongolia, won first prize in the Daily Life category at World Press Photo 2015.

