All over the world, there are moms of all spots

Doing wonderful things for their wonderful tots.

The "Super Mom" sort, that's the name they deserve.

No two are alike; come along, let's observe:

50 miles to bring food back to little chick's beaks.

Six years, mom and baby will sleep heart to heart.

Maybe gators look fearful, but hold your alarm.

Humpbacks are swimmers, they travel the sea.

And if you're a walrus, you'll wait for your calf.

But elephants, girl, are the toughest around.

So it's clear, from the ocean way up to the trees,

to the faraway sands of some faraway sea,

there are so many mothers, from tiny to tall.

But YOU are the most special mother of all!