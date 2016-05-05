Bill Murray Fast Facts

Breaking News

Whether in a theater, on a golf course or simply off on his own, Bill Murray always seems to be the &lt;em&gt;real&lt;/em&gt; most interesting man in the world. Here&#39;s a look back at his life and career.
Murray first became known with Chicago&#39;s Second City comedy troupe, a group that included (back) Ann Ryerson, Bill Murray, Tino Insana; (center) Jim Staahl, John Candy, Betty Thomas; and (front) David Rasche.
Murray was part of the &quot;Saturday Night Live&quot; cast starting in the show&#39;s second season. He got off to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.openculture.com/2014/10/bill-murrays-apology-1977.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a slow start&lt;/a&gt;, but soon became a favorite. From left to right, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Bill Murray, Laraine Newman, Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner and John Belushi.
Murray isn&#39;t the only actor in his family. Brother Brian Doyle-Murray was also part of &quot;SNL,&quot; and Joel Murray, right, has recently been seen on &quot;Mad Men.&quot; All told, there are nine Murray siblings.
Murray&#39;s first big-screen lead role was in 1979&#39;s &quot;Meatballs.&quot; He played a camp counselor in a film that also featured, left to right, Peter Hume, Harvey Atkin and Keith Knight.
&quot;Caddyshack&quot; (1980) cemented Murray as a big-screen star. As groundskeeper Carl Spackler, he fights a gopher and his &quot;Cinderella story&quot; speech is often copied.
With &quot;Stripes&quot; (1981), Murray -- here with Harold Ramis -- got his name above the title. In one scene, he leads his a platoon in a rousing version of &quot;Doo Wah Diddy Diddy.&quot;
At the time it was released, 1984&#39;s &quot;Ghostbusters&quot; was the highest-grossing comedy in history -- and, adjusted for inflation, it still is. Murray, right, with Ramis and Dan Aykroyd, center, took a role originally intended for John Belushi and made it his own.
Instead of quickly making another comedy -- or several -- Murray decided to star in a passion project, a film version of W. Somerset Maugham&#39;s &quot;The Razor&#39;s Edge,&quot; for which he co-wrote the script. The 1984 film, also starring Catherine Hicks, Theresa Russell, James Keach and Denholm Elliott, was a tough sell at the box office.
After &quot;Razor&#39;s Edge,&quot; Murray took four years off between starring roles -- though there was a well-received cameo in 1986&#39;s &quot;Little Shop of Horrors.&quot; His next major film was 1988&#39;s &quot;Scrooged,&quot; a re-telling of &quot;A Christmas Carol,&quot; which also features David Johansen.
&quot;Groundhog Day&quot; (1993), directed and co-written by Ramis, has become a classic. Murray plays a caustic Pennsylvania weatherman forced to live a day over and over again. In doing so, he comes to some &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nytimes.com/2003/12/07/style/groundhog-almighty.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;realizations about life&lt;/a&gt;.
The exciting life of Bill Murray"Groundhog Day" (1993), directed and co-written by Ramis, has become a classic. Murra