Bill Murray Fast Facts

Whether in a theater, on a golf course or simply off on his own, Bill Murray always seems to be the real most interesting man in the world. Here's a look back at his life and career.

Murray first became known with Chicago's Second City comedy troupe, a group that included (back) Ann Ryerson, Bill Murray, Tino Insana; (center) Jim Staahl, John Candy, Betty Thomas; and (front) David Rasche.

Murray was part of the "Saturday Night Live" cast starting in the show's second season. He got off to a slow start , but soon became a favorite. From left to right, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Bill Murray, Laraine Newman, Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner and John Belushi.

Murray isn't the only actor in his family. Brother Brian Doyle-Murray was also part of "SNL," and Joel Murray, right, has recently been seen on "Mad Men." All told, there are nine Murray siblings.

Murray's first big-screen lead role was in 1979's "Meatballs." He played a camp counselor in a film that also featured, left to right, Peter Hume, Harvey Atkin and Keith Knight.

"Caddyshack" (1980) cemented Murray as a big-screen star. As groundskeeper Carl Spackler, he fights a gopher and his "Cinderella story" speech is often copied.

With "Stripes" (1981), Murray -- here with Harold Ramis -- got his name above the title. In one scene, he leads his a platoon in a rousing version of "Doo Wah Diddy Diddy."

At the time it was released, 1984's "Ghostbusters" was the highest-grossing comedy in history -- and, adjusted for inflation, it still is. Murray, right, with Ramis and Dan Aykroyd, center, took a role originally intended for John Belushi and made it his own.

Instead of quickly making another comedy -- or several -- Murray decided to star in a passion project, a film version of W. Somerset Maugham's "The Razor's Edge," for which he co-wrote the script. The 1984 film, also starring Catherine Hicks, Theresa Russell, James Keach and Denholm Elliott, was a tough sell at the box office.

After "Razor's Edge," Murray took four years off between starring roles -- though there was a well-received cameo in 1986's "Little Shop of Horrors." His next major film was 1988's "Scrooged," a re-telling of "A Christmas Carol," which also features David Johansen.