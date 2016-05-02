Roger Federer is a targeting a return to action at the Italian Open.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Roger Federer is a targeting a return to action at the Italian Open.

Story highlights

Swiss suffers problem in practice

He aims to return at Italian Open

Has played in only three tournaments all year

Serena Williams also ruled out

CNN —  

He’s played in only three tournaments all year, and now aching Roger Federer has withdrawn from yet another one.

The 34-year-old said Monday he was pulling out of the Madrid Masters after suffering a back problem in practice.

The world No. 3 – who had knee surgery in February – has withdrawn from several ATP Tour tournaments in 2016, featuring in just the Australian Open and events in Brisbane and Monte Carlo.

spc open court barcelona tennis academies_00025230.jpg
spc open court barcelona tennis academies_00025230.jpg
video

Tennis school: Barcelona leads way in junior coaching

spc open court feliciano lopez barcelona_00030717.jpg
spc open court feliciano lopez barcelona_00030717.jpg
video

Is 30 the new 20? Feliciano Lopez gets better with age

He told a news conference he would now focus on ensuring he was ready for the Italian Open in Rome, which begins on May 8 and is one of the clay-court events ahead of the French Open.

“I arrived and I was okay, and then I practiced on Saturday and hurt my back a little bit in practice,” 17-time grand slam winner Federer explained.

“Then I was scheduled to practice yesterday and today, but I just don’t feel like I can practice.”

Federer, who had been due to play either Nicolas Mahut or Joao Sousa on Wednesday, added: “I don’t want to take more chances, as I know I’m not going to be fully ready (for that match).

“I would rather play it safe and rest now and get ready for Rome.”

The Swiss, who won the event in 2012, said he was “frustrated” and “a little bit sad not to be playing here.”

His withdrawal from the event comes after Serena Williams also pulled out, missing her third tournament of the year.

Williams, a 21-time grand slam champion, said she was suffering from the flu and would not be “at 100%.”

Read: Rafael Nadal wants his drug tests made public

Read: Maria Sharapova – Is tennis star’s brand damaged?

03:42 - Source: CNN
How clay helped make Nadal