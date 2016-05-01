Story highlights
Hillary Clinton responded to President Barack Obama’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner joke about her Sunday, tweeting “Aunt Hillary approves.”
During his eighth and last WHCD dinner speech, Obama roasted other politicians, including Democratic front-runner Clinton, poking fun at the former secretary of state’s efforts to connect with millennials.
“You’ve got to admit it though, Hillary trying to appeal to young voters is a little bit like your relative that just signed up for Facebook,” Obama said.
“Dear America, did you get my poke? Is it appearing on your wall? I’m not sure I’m using this right. Love, Aunt Hillary,” Obama continued, imitating Clinton’s voice. “It’s not entirely persuasive.”
The joke was well-received by the star-studded audience. And Hillary Clinton the next day.
“@POTUS Nice job last night. Aunt Hillary approves. #WHCD,” Clinton tweeted, commending Obama on his performance.
Obama ended his speech Saturday night with a bang. He dropped the mic at the end and said, “Obama … out.”